Matches (31)
PAK vs WI (1)
ILT20 (3)
SA20 (2)
BPL (4)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
BBL (1)
Super Smash (1)
BAN-WMN U19 vs WI-WMN U19, Super Six, Group 1 at Kuala Lumpur, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Super Six, Group 1, Kuala Lumpur, January 28, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
BAN-WMN U19
L
W
L
W
L
WI-WMN U19
L
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAW198 M • 105 Runs • 15 Avg • 86.77 SR
BAW197 M • 94 Runs • 15.67 Avg • 80.34 SR
WIW1910 M • 79 Runs • 9.88 Avg • 70.53 SR
WIW199 M • 66 Runs • 11 Avg • 61.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAW199 M • 12 Wkts • 4.42 Econ • 16.16 SR
BAW199 M • 12 Wkts • 4.83 Econ • 15 SR
WIW196 M • 6 Wkts • 4.85 Econ • 14.83 SR
WIW196 M • 5 Wkts • 6.27 Econ • 18 SR
Squad
BAW19
WIW19
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Batter
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|28 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup News
India seal semi-final spot with win over Bangladesh; Australia and South Africa also advance
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's match against Scotland was abandoned due to rain
Australia, South Africa close in on semis, Ritu's five-for in vain for USA
New Zealand register a narrow win over USA while the England vs Nigeria game was abandoned without a ball being bowled
Pakistan sign off with win over Samoa; Mahato brilliance keeps Malaysia winless
Nepal scripted a seven-wicket win over Malaysia with Puja Mahato starring with ball and bat
India blow away Sri Lanka to top Group A, West Indies qualify for Super Six
Hosts Malaysia were knocked out after finishing with three defeats in as many games