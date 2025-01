Trisha's 110* sets up India's mammoth win; Bangladesh finish Women's U19 World Cup campaign on a high

India posted 208 for 1 after Trisha's landmark-shattering innings which had 13 fours and four sixes. She led the charge in a 147-run opening partnership with G Kamalini . Kamalini herself scored a 42-ball 51, but was dismissed in the 14th over by Maisie Maceira. Trisha then continued the charge in the company of No. 3 Sanika Chalke (29*) to take India to the second-highest total in the history of the tournament.