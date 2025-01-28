Trisha's 110* sets up India's mammoth win; Bangladesh finish Women's U19 World Cup campaign on a high
Nishita Akter Nishi took 3 for 11 to help beat WI in the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup
Opener Gongadi Trisha of India became the first person in the history of the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup to hit a century. Her 59-ball unbeaten 110 in the process helped the defending champions trounce Scotland in their Group 1 Super Six game in Kuala Lumpur.
India posted 208 for 1 after Trisha's landmark-shattering innings which had 13 fours and four sixes. She led the charge in a 147-run opening partnership with G Kamalini. Kamalini herself scored a 42-ball 51, but was dismissed in the 14th over by Maisie Maceira. Trisha then continued the charge in the company of No. 3 Sanika Chalke (29*) to take India to the second-highest total in the history of the tournament.
Scotland's batters offered little resistance in the chase, folding for 58 to hand India a 150-run win. Left-arm spinner Aayushi Shukla ran through the line-up to finish with 4 for 8. Vaishnavi Sharma, another left-arm spinner, also grabbed 3 for 5 in her two-over spell. Trisha, with her legbreak, then cleaned up the tail to claim 3 for 6, rounding off her all-round performance.
India, along with Australia, are already secured of a semi-final spot from Group 1 of the Super Six round.
Bangladesh ended their Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup campaign by defeating West Indies in their last Super Six game. They finished third on the Group 1 table, behind semi-finalists India and Australia, by wrapping up a ten-wicket win in a rain-hit contest.
Offspinner Nishita Akter Nishi took 3 for 11 to restrict West Indies to 54 for 6 in 13 overs. Her spell with the new ball removed three of the top four inside five overs. From 16 for 3, West Indies sunk to 22 for 4 and 37 for 5. Amrita Ramtahal, the No. 6, scored a 23-ball 16 to give West Indies 54 to defend.
In response, Bangladesh openers Juairiya Ferdous (25*) and Fahomida Choya (14*) took only 8.5 overs to chase the target. They were also helped by the 16 wide runs that West Indies' bowlers conceded. West Indies finished bottom of their Super Six table with four defeats.
South Africa - one of the Group 2 semi-finalists alongside England - finished their Super Six campaign with a washed-out game against United States of America in Kuching.
The result helped South Africa complete their Group 2 campaign unbeaten, finishing on seven points and as table toppers.