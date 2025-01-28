Matches (31)
IND-WMN U19 vs SCO-WMN U19, Super Six, Group 1 at Kuala Lumpur, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Super Six, Group 1, Kuala Lumpur, January 28, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
India Women Under-19s FlagIndia Women Under-19s
Scotland Women Under-19s FlagScotland Women Under-19s
Tomorrow
6:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GV Trisha
10 M • 303 Runs • 43.29 Avg • 121.2 SR
G Kamalini
9 M • 113 Runs • 22.6 Avg • 106.6 SR
EGE Walsingham
9 M • 129 Runs • 16.13 Avg • 80.62 SR
PN Sproul
3 M • 81 Runs • 27 Avg • 88.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Aayushi Shukla
9 M • 16 Wkts • 3 Econ • 12 SR
PS Sisodia
9 M • 14 Wkts • 3.41 Econ • 13.42 SR
MG Maceira
7 M • 12 Wkts • 6.62 Econ • 8.91 SR
NM Sheikh
8 M • 10 Wkts • 5.11 Econ • 16.8 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
Match details
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Series
Season2024/25
Match days28 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Super Six, Group 1
TeamMWLPTNRR
INW1933064.567
AUW1933062.176
SLW1931130.525
BAW193122-1.030
SCW193021-2.563
WIW193030-4.644
Super Six, Group 2
TeamMWLPTNRR
SAW1933063.215
ENW1931042.422
NGW193113-1.857
USW1931220.203
NZW193122-0.136
IRW193021-3.596
Full Table