ENG-WMN U19 vs NGA-WMN U19, Super Six, Group 2 at Kuching, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Super Six, Group 2, Kuching, January 25, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ENG-WMN U19
W
W
NR
W
W
NGA-WMN U19
A
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 10:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENW198 M • 262 Runs • 32.75 Avg • 143.95 SR
ENW196 M • 87 Runs • 29 Avg • 107.4 SR
NGW192 M • 25 Runs • 12.5 Avg • 67.56 SR
NGW192 M • 23 Runs • 11.5 Avg • 95.83 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENW196 M • 7 Wkts • 3.98 Econ • 17 SR
ENW192 M • 3 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 12 SR
NGW192 M • 2 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 9 SR
NGW192 M • 1 Wkt • 3.8 Econ • 30 SR
Squad
ENW19
NGW19
Player
Role
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|25 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
