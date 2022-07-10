Matches (18)
RESULT
3rd T20I, Nottingham, July 10, 2022, India tour of England
England FlagEngland
215/7
India FlagIndia
(20 ov, T:216) 198/9

England won by 17 runs

England opt to bat; India make four changes again

With Hardik Pandya rested, India went in with only five genuine bowling options

Avesh Khan bowled an incredible spell which included three wickets in an over, India vs South Africa, 4th T20I, Rajkot, June 17, 2022

Avesh Khan came in as one of the four changes for India  •  BCCI

Toss England chose to bat vs India
England captain Jos Buttler opted to bat for a change and made two changes in an attempt to avoid a series whitewash against India. It was the first time since September 2016 that England had chosen to bat in a T20I; they had opted to bowl on each of the previous 26 occasions when they won the toss.
India, meanwhile, made four changes again, resting proven names to try out some of their younger players.
"Lots of people assume chasing is the way to go in T20 cricket, but on certain surfaces, batting first may be beneficial," Buttler said at the toss. England brought in Phil Salt and Reece Topley in place of Sam Curran and Matt Parkinson. Salt would bat at No. 4, Buttler said, while adding, "we've been disappointed with the way we've batted, this is a chance to put it right."
India rested Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal, bringing in Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Ravi Bishnoi. With Hardik absent, India went in with only five bowlers, which meant their new-look attack would be under pressure with each member of it most likely having to bowl their full quota of four overs.
It was another sunny day in Nottingham with no rain forecast.
England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Phil Salt, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Harry Brook, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 David Willey, 9 Chris Jordan, 10 Richard Gleeson, 11 Reece Topley.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Rishabh Pant (wk), 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Umran Malik, 11 Ravi Bishnoi.
India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RG Sharmacaught1112
RR Pantcaught15
V Kohlicaught116
SA Yadavcaught11755
SS Iyercaught2823
KD Karthiklbw67
RA Jadejalbw74
HV Patelcaught56
Avesh Khannot out11
Ravi Bishnoibowled22
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 7)
Total198(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
