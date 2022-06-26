India bowl as Umran Malik wins first cap; Conor Olphert debuts for Ireland
Suryakumar Yadav returns to India XI; Deepak Hooda also gets a game
Toss India opt to bowl vs Ireland
Hardik Pandya won his first toss as India captain and inserted hosts Ireland in the season-opening first T20I in Malahide, after rain delayed the toss by about ten minutes. Hardik said that the persistent rain threat on Sunday evening prompted him to opt to chase.
India handed a debut to tearaway Umran Malik and welcomed back batter Suryakumar Yadav from a forearm injury that had sidelined him from a chunk of IPL 2022 and the following home T20I series against South Africa.
Batting allrounder Deepak Hooda also got a game after having warmed the bench in the five-match series against South Africa. Hooda was listed to bat at No.3, behind openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan. Dinesh Karthik was listed as India's wicketkeeper while there was no place for their designated death bowler Harshal Patel.
Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie said that he would have preferred to bowl first too. The hosts also handed a maiden international cap to seamer Conor Olphert, the son of former Ireland first-class player David Olphert. Conor, who is tall and can pound hard lengths, has been brought in to shore up Ireland's pace stocks in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia later this October.
Olphert will form Ireland's seam attack along with Craig Young and Josh Little, who was recently part of Chennai Super Kings' net-bowling contingent in IPL 2022.
Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling, 2 Andy Balbirnie (capt), 3 Gareth Delany, 4 Harry Tector, 5 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 6 George Dockrell, 7 Mark Adair, 8 Andy McBrine, 9 Craig Young, 10 Josh Little, 11 Conor Olphert
India: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Umran Malik
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo