Focus on batters as India look to wrap up series

For Ireland, it was the lower order that helped them to a modest 139 in the first T20I. The top order, which totally scored just 25 runs, will have to step up against the quality Indian bowling on Sunday if they want to level the series. Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, and Lorcan Tucker were all among runs in the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier in July and will be expected to put up some fight against the second-string Indian side.