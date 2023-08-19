Focus on batters as India look to wrap up series
Clear and sunny weather awaits both teams in Dublin after the first T20I was cut short by rain
Big Picture
Jasprit Bumrah's comeback was the main talking point in the rain-hit opening T20I in Malahide, but now the focus quickly shifts to batters from both sides.
India batted 41 balls with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal consuming 39 of those before rain stopped the play. The likes of Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, and Sanju Samson will be keen to make noteworthy performances, with an eye on the next T20 World Cup that is less than a year away. Among them, Samson - who is also in contention for the Asia Cup - will want to impress the selectors with the squad to be announced on Monday.
For Ireland, it was the lower order that helped them to a modest 139 in the first T20I. The top order, which totally scored just 25 runs, will have to step up against the quality Indian bowling on Sunday if they want to level the series. Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, and Lorcan Tucker were all among runs in the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier in July and will be expected to put up some fight against the second-string Indian side.
Form guide
Ireland LLWWW (Last five completed T20Is; most recent first)
India WLWWL
In the spotlight - Gaikwad and McCarthy
Ruturaj Gaikwad survived a mix-up with Jaiswal in the second over of the chase to remain unbeaten on 19 before the rain stopped play. The opener had a successful IPL season where he scored 590 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 147. With the team management making him the captain for the Asian Games, scheduled for September end, Gaikwad will be hoping to get some big scores before heading to the tournament.
Barry McCarthy provided a reminder of his batting prowess in the opener, notching up an unbeaten 51 off 33 at No. 8 to lift Ireland from 59 for 6. The allrounder had also finished as the joint-second-highest wicket-taker for Ireland with nine wickets from five matches in the recently concluded T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier.
Team news - Will India continue with Arshdeep?
Ireland are unlikely to make changes to their playing XI.
Ireland possible XI: 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andrew Balbirnie, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Mark Adair, 8 Barry McCarthy, 9 Craig Young, 10 Josh Little, 11 Ben White
India possible XI: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Rinku Singh, 5 Sanju Samson (wk), 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Arshdeep Singh/Avesh Khan, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Jasprit Bumrah (capt), 11 Prasidh Krishna.
Stats and trivia
- Andrew Balbirnie has scored 286 runs in 13 T20Is at a strike rate of 138.8 in Dublin, the most for a batter at this venue.
Pitch and conditions
It is expected to be sunny and pleasant throughout the day.
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo