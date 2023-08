Focus on batters as India look to wrap up series

India batted 41 balls with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal consuming 39 of those before rain stopped the play. The likes of Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, and Sanju Samson will be keen to make noteworthy performances, with an eye on the next T20 World Cup that is less than a year away. Among them, Samson - who is also in contention for the Asia Cup - will want to impress the selectors with the squad to be announced on Monday.

For Ireland, it was the lower order that helped them to a modest 139 in the first T20I. The top order, which totally scored just 25 runs, will have to step up against the quality Indian bowling on Sunday if they want to level the series. Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, and Lorcan Tucker were all among runs in the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier in July and will be expected to put up some fight against the second-string Indian side.