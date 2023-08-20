Ireland bowl against India with both teams unchanged

With the sun out in Malahide, Ireland captain Paul Stirling put India in to bat in the second T20I. Both teams were unchanged from the first game. Jasprit Bumrah, India's captain for this series, said they would have batted as well at what is usually a high-scoring ground.

With India batting first, the focus will be on the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad as well as Rinku Singh, who did not get to bat in his debut game. Shivam Dube, who was returning to the Indian team after more than two years, also did not get a hit.