2nd T20I, Dublin (Malahide), August 20, 2023, India tour of Ireland
India FlagIndia
(16/20 ov) 132/4
Ireland FlagIreland

Ireland chose to field.

Current RR: 8.25
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 33/2 (6.60)
forecasterLive Forecast:IND 173
Ireland bowl against India with both teams unchanged

Jasprit Bumrah said his body felt good after playing his first international match in nearly 11 months

Abhimanyu Bose
20-Aug-2023 • 1 hr ago
The forecast was better for the second T20I at the Malahide Cricket Ground in Dublin  •  Sportsfile via Getty Images

Toss Ireland chose to bowl against India
With the sun out in Malahide, Ireland captain Paul Stirling put India in to bat in the second T20I. Both teams were unchanged from the first game. Jasprit Bumrah, India's captain for this series, said they would have batted as well at what is usually a high-scoring ground.
"Body's good," Bumrah said at the toss, having played his first international match in 11 months in the series opener. "I'm happy to get game time. Very happy to get one game under my belt and hopefully many more to came. I was a little careful in the beginning with a wet outfield and rain being around, but then the confidence kept building and I felt good"
With India batting first, the focus will be on the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad as well as Rinku Singh, who did not get to bat in his debut game. Shivam Dube, who was returning to the Indian team after more than two years, also did not get a hit.
A storm had swept through the venue on Saturday but the forecast was fair for the game. India lead the three-match T20I series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by two runs on the DLS method.
Ireland 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andrew Balbirnie, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Mark Adair, 8 Barry McCarthy, 9 Craig Young, 10 Josh Little, 11 Ben White
India 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Rinku Singh, 5 Sanju Samson (wk), 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Arshdeep Singh, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Jasprit Bumrah (capt), 11 Prasidh Krishna.
Abhimanyu Bose is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
IND 57.55%
INDIRE
100%50%100%IND InningsIRE Innings

Over 16 • IND 132/4

Ruturaj Gaikwad c Tector b McCarthy 58 (43b 6x4 1x6) SR: 134.88
W
Projected: IND 173
India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
YBK Jaiswal
caught1811
RD Gaikwad
caught5843
NT Tilak Varma
caught12
SV Samson
bowled4026
RK Singh
not out1111
S Dube
not out23
Extras(lb 1, w 1)
Total132(4 wkts; 16 ovs)
