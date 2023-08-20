Ireland bowl against India with both teams unchanged

Toss Ireland chose to bowl against India
With the sun out in Malahide, Ireland captain Paul Stirling put India in to bat in the second T20I. Both teams were unchanged from the first game. Jasprit Bumrah, India's captain for this series, said they would have batted as well at what is usually a high-scoring ground.
"Body's good," Bumrah said at the toss, having played his first international match in 11 months
in the series opener. "I'm happy to get game time. Very happy to get one game under my belt and hopefully many more to came. I was a little careful in the beginning with a wet outfield and rain being around, but then the confidence kept building and I felt good"
With India batting first, the focus will be on the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad as well as Rinku Singh, who did not get to bat in his debut game. Shivam Dube, who was returning to the Indian team after more than two years, also did not get a hit.
A storm had swept through the venue on Saturday but the forecast was fair for the game. India lead the three-match T20I series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by two runs
on the DLS method.
Ireland 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andrew Balbirnie, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Mark Adair, 8 Barry McCarthy, 9 Craig Young, 10 Josh Little, 11 Ben White
India 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Rinku Singh, 5 Sanju Samson (wk), 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Arshdeep Singh, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Jasprit Bumrah (capt), 11 Prasidh Krishna.