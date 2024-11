Hendricks returns as South Africa bowl against unchanged India

South Africa made only one change and welcomed back Reeza Hendricks , who missed the series opener with injury, Hendricks' return will push Aiden Markam back to No. 3, and cost South Africa an allrounder. Patrick Kruger, who had a forgettable evening in Durban when he conceded 35 runs in two overs, was benched. The rest of the attack remained the same with two spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Nqaba Peter and three seam bowling options.