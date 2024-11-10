Matches (5)
2nd T20I, Gqeberha, November 10, 2024, India tour of South Africa
India FlagIndia
(1/20 ov) 0/1
South Africa FlagSouth Africa

South Africa chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 0
forecasterLive Forecast:IND 174
Hendricks returns as South Africa bowl against unchanged India

Allrounder Patrick Kruger makes way for the returning opener with captain Aiden Markram to bat at No. 3

Firdose Moonda
10-Nov-2024 • 11 mins ago
Reeza Hendricks ensured South Africa had a steady start, Nepal vs South Africa, Men's T20 World Cup, Kingstown, June 14, 2024

Reeza Hendricks returned to the XI after missing the opening fixture due to an injury  •  ICC/Getty Images

South Africa chose to bowl vs India
South Africa will chase for the second match in the series under cloudy skies in Gqeberha in an attempt to put the brakes on India's hot streak. The tourists have won their last 11 T20Is (including the T20 World Cup final) and a 12th victory will equal their best run. It will also ensure they cannot lose the four-match series.
India stuck with the same XI that beat South Africa by 61 runs on Friday, which meant allrounder Ramandeep Singh would have to wait for an international debut. All eyes will be on Sanju Samson, who has scored centuries in his last two T20Is. No batter has struck three in a row.
South Africa made only one change and welcomed back Reeza Hendricks, who missed the series opener with injury, Hendricks' return will push Aiden Markam back to No. 3, and cost South Africa an allrounder. Patrick Kruger, who had a forgettable evening in Durban when he conceded 35 runs in two overs, was benched. The rest of the attack remained the same with two spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Nqaba Peter and three seam bowling options.
Whether they all get an opportunity to show their skills will depend largely on the weather. A light drizzle began shortly after the toss and the covers were on the field with 20 minutes to go before the scheduled 4pm start time.
South Africa: 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Andile Simelane, 9 Gerald Coetzee, 10 Keshav Maharaj, 11 Nqaba Peter
India: 1 Sanju Samson (wk), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Arshdeep Singh, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
IndiaSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs IndiaIndia tour of South Africa

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

Win Probability
SA 52.79%
INDSA
100%50%100%IND InningsSA Innings

Over 1 • IND 0/1

Sanju Samson b Jansen 0 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
W
Live Forecast: IND 174
Powered by Smart Stats
India Innings
Player NameRB
SV Samson
bowled03
Abhishek Sharma
not out00
SA Yadav
not out03
Total0(1 wkt; 1 ovs)
<1 / 3>