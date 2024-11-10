Matches (29)
South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I at Gqeberha, SA vs IND, Nov 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I, Gqeberha, November 10, 2024, India tour of South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
South Africa
L
L
W
L
L
India
T
W
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 236 Runs • 33.71 Avg • 150.31 SR
9 M • 211 Runs • 26.38 Avg • 125.59 SR
IND9 M • 327 Runs • 46.71 Avg • 181.66 SR
7 M • 225 Runs • 32.14 Avg • 182.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 8 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 13.75 SR
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7 Econ • 16 SR
IND8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.77 Econ • 15.5 SR
IND5 M • 9 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 10.55 SR
Squad
SA
IND
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Batter
Match details
|St George's Park, Gqeberha
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2942
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
|Match days
|10 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
India in South Africa News
Sanju Samson century, spinners hand India big win in T20I series opener
Chakravarthy, Bishnoi claim three wickets apiece to secure 61-run win
Suryakumar: 'If Test comeback has to happen, it will happen'
"I am playing all the domestic tournaments, be it red-ball or white-ball. I don't miss any game," he said
SA promise power and pace as Miller, Klaasen, Jansen and Coetzee return
A series against India could be memorable for a power-packed middle order, two returning quicks, and a windfall for the board
A rematch of T20 World Cup final, with some fresh faces
Many protagonists of that final will not be in action in this series, but can South Africa hit back at home?