South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I at Gqeberha, SA vs IND, Nov 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I, Gqeberha, November 10, 2024, India tour of South Africa
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
T Stubbs
10 M • 236 Runs • 33.71 Avg • 150.31 SR
RR Hendricks
9 M • 211 Runs • 26.38 Avg • 125.59 SR
SV Samson
9 M • 327 Runs • 46.71 Avg • 181.66 SR
SA Yadav
7 M • 225 Runs • 32.14 Avg • 182.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PE Kruger
6 M • 8 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 13.75 SR
KA Maharaj
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7 Econ • 16 SR
Ravi Bishnoi
8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.77 Econ • 15.5 SR
Arshdeep Singh
5 M • 9 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 10.55 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SA
IND
Player
Role
Aiden Markram (c)
Opening Batter
Ottneil Baartman 
Bowler
Gerald Coetzee 
Bowler
Donovan Ferreira 
Allrounder
Reeza Hendricks 
Opening Batter
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Patrick Kruger 
Batting Allrounder
Keshav Maharaj 
Bowler
David Miller 
Middle order Batter
Mihlali Mpongwana 
Bowling Allrounder
Nqabayomzi Peter 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Andile Simelane 
Allrounder
Tristan Stubbs 
Batter
Match details
St George's Park, Gqeberha
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2942
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
Match days10 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
India in South Africa News

Chakravarthy, Bishnoi claim three wickets apiece to secure 61-run win

"I am playing all the domestic tournaments, be it red-ball or white-ball. I don't miss any game," he said

A series against India could be memorable for a power-packed middle order, two returning quicks, and a windfall for the board

Many protagonists of that final will not be in action in this series, but can South Africa hit back at home?

Vyshak, Dayal and Ramandeep are among the other hopefuls itching to leave a mark in South Africa

