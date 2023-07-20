Spirited West Indies take afternoon session in style
Knock over four wickets to undo the good work of India's opening pair
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|YBK Jaiswal
|caught
|57
|74
|RG Sharma
|bowled
|80
|143
|Shubman Gill
|caught
|10
|12
|V Kohli
|not out
|29
|63
|AM Rahane
|bowled
|8
|36
|RA Jadeja
|not out
|7
|24
|Extras
|(lb 5, nb 5)
|Total
|201(4 wkts; 57.5 ovs)