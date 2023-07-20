Matches (15)
Stumps • 4th TEST •  Manchester
AUS Flag

AUS

317
ENG Flag

ENG

(72 ov) 384/4

Day 2 - England lead by 67 runs.

Live • 1st Match • Global T20 •  Brampton
MIP Flag

MIP

(2.2/20 ov) 17/1
BW Flag

BW

Wolves chose to field.

Live
2nd Test, Port of Spain, July 20 - 24, 2023, India tour of West Indies
India FlagIndia
(57.5 ov) 201/4
West Indies FlagWest Indies

Day 1 - Session 3: West Indies chose to field.

Current RR: 3.47
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 32.1
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 25/1 (2.50)
Live
Report

Spirited West Indies take afternoon session in style

Knock over four wickets to undo the good work of India's opening pair

Deivarayan Muthu
20-Jul-2023 • 5 hrs ago
Kemar Roach is all smiles after getting rid of Shubman Gill cheaply&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Associated Press

Kemar Roach is all smiles after getting rid of Shubman Gill cheaply  •  Associated Press

Tea India 182 for 4 (Kohli 18*, Holder 1-22, Warrican 1-26) vs West Indies
After India rattled along at nearly five runs an over in a wicketless first session, West Indies slowed them down with four wickets in the second. Jason Holder, who kept threatening the outside edge of Yashasvi Jaiswal either side of lunch, made the first incision when he had Jaiswal caught by debutant Kirk McKenzie at deepish gully for 57 off 74 balls. Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican then accounted for the wickets of Shubman Gill (10) and Rohit Sharma (80) respectively. It was Shannon Gabriel who capped the afternoon session by sending Ajinkya Rahane's off stump cartwheeling with an inducker. India were 182 for 4 at tea on day one.
Virat Kohli, who was featuring in his 500th international game, was unbeaten on 18 off 44 balls on a slow Queen's Park Oval track that had started to offer some turn.
Warrican extracted just enough turn to beat the outside edge of Rohit and hit the off stump. Kraigg Brathwaite had introduced his only specialist spinner into the attack as early as the tenth over, but he had not got as much purchase in the morning session.
Gill, India's new No. 3, nicked Kemar Roach behind to local lad Joshua da Silva. Roach had tricked Gill into playing for the inward angle, but this ball held its line to kiss the outside edge.
West Indies would have been particularly relieved to see the back of Jaiswal, who'd had two lives already. McKenzie could have cut his innings short on 4 had he not let Jaiswal's thick outside edge burst through his hands at gully in the sixth over. Jaiswal could have also been dismissed on 52 in the last over before lunch, but Alick Athanaze grassed an easier chance at first slip off Holder.
Holder relentlessly kept probing away outside off though, often with two gully fielders in place, and earned his reward in the second session, with McKenzie confidently holding on to Jaiswal's catch this time.
Kohli had taken 21 balls to get off the mark and Rahane also batted at a similar low tempo in a passage of play that starkly contrasted with the morning session in which India ran up 121 runs in 26 overs without losing a wicket.
Having shown remarkable restraint on debut in Dominica, Jaiswal dashed out of the blocks on a more benign Port-of-Spain track. Rohit Sharma, too, kept pulling in the air, from wide lines as well as from his body, despite the presence of two men in the deep on the leg-side boundary.
Rohit needed 72 balls to get to his half-century, while Jaiswal got there off just 49 balls. Rohit and Jaiswal were the first Indian opening pair to have struck up back-to-back century stands in Test cricket in this millennium. S Ramesh and Devang Gandhi were the previous Indian opening pair with back-to-back century partnerships, in 1999 against New Zealand.
Gabriel, who had returned to the playing XI in place of an ill Rahkeem Cornwall, couldn't pose a threat to India's openers. His morning shift of four overs cost West Indies 24 runs, but he came back to produce a much sharper spell in the afternoon.
IndiaWest IndiesWest Indies vs IndiaICC World Test ChampionshipIndia in West Indies

Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Match Coverage
India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
YBK Jaiswalcaught5774
RG Sharmabowled80143
Shubman Gillcaught1012
V Kohlinot out2963
AM Rahanebowled836
RA Jadejanot out724
Extras(lb 5, nb 5)
Total201(4 wkts; 57.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>
ICC World Test Championship
TEAMMWLDPTPCT
IND110012100.00
PAK110012100.00
AUS32102261.11
ENG31201027.78
SL101000.00
WI101000.00
BAN------
NZ------
SA------
Full Table
