Innings break • 14th Match • MLC •  Morrisville
SF

(20 ov) 171/8
TSK

SF chose to bat.

Stumps • 2nd TEST •  Colombo (SSC)
SL Flag

SL

166
PAK Flag

PAK

(28.3 ov) 145/2

Day 1 - Pakistan trail by 21 runs.

RESULT
2nd Test, Port of Spain, July 20 - 24, 2023, India tour of West Indies
India FlagIndia
438 & 181/2d
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(T:365) 255 & 76/2

Match drawn

Player Of The Match
5/60
mohammed-siraj
Rain denies India shot at full WTC points in Port-of-Spain

The visitors won the Test series 1-0 after no play was possible on day five at Queen's Park Oval

Deivarayan Muthu
24-Jul-2023 • 3 hrs ago
Dasgupta: India tried everything for those WTC points

India 438 (Kohli 121, Rohit 80, Warrican 3-89) and 181 for 2 dec (Rohit 57, Kishan 52*) drew with West Indies 255 (Brathwaite 75, Siraj 5-60) and 76 for 2 (Ashwin 2-33)
Persistent rain wiped out the entire final day's play in Port-of-Spain, denying India a chance to sweep the Test series 2-0. The game was called off at 2.50pm local time.
The day had started with showers and the teams didn't even arrive at Queen's Park Oval until after lunch. The rain relented briefly before returning once again in the afternoon to force an end to the game.
The third and the fourth days were also interrupted by inclement weather, but rapid half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan set up India's victory push. R Ashwin then produced a double-strike on the fourth evening to jolt West Indies in their chase of 365, but no play was possible on the last day.
Mohammed Siraj was adjudged the Player of the Match for taking 5 for 60 in West Indies' first innings, while Ashwin was named the Player of the Series for taking 15 wickets at an average of 15 and scoring a half-century.
India won the series 1-0, having brushed West Indies aside in three days in the first Test in Dominica. India's next Test series will be in South Africa in December later this year while West Indies will not be in action in Test cricket until their trip to Australia in January 2024.
IndiaWest IndiesWest Indies vs IndiaIndia in West Indies

Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

West Indies Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
KC Brathwaitecaught2852
T Chanderpaulnot out2498
KSA McKenzielbw04
J Blackwoodnot out2039
Extras(b 2, lb 1, nb 1)
Total76(2 wkts; 32 ovs)
ICC World Test Championship
TEAMMWLDPTPCT
IND210116100.00
PAK110012100.00
AUS42112661.11
ENG41211427.78
SL101000.00
WI201140.00
BAN------
NZ------
SA------
Full Table
