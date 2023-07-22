Matches (15)
Stumps • 4th TEST •  Manchester
AUS Flag

AUS

(71 ov) 317 & 214/5
ENG Flag

ENG

592

Day 4 - Australia trail by 61 runs.

ScheduleReportSeries
Live
2nd Test, Port of Spain, July 20 - 24, 2023, India tour of West Indies
PrevNext
India FlagIndia
438
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(76.5 ov) 157/3

Day 3 - Session 2: West Indies trail by 281 runs.

Current RR: 2.04
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 54.1
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 12/1 (1.20)
Report

Mukesh removes McKenzie before rain arrives

Brathwaite remained unmoved, with only 10.4 overs possible in the first session on day three

Deivarayan Muthu
22-Jul-2023 • 2 hrs ago
Kirk McKenzie scored 32 in his first Test innings&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;AFP/Getty Images

Lunch West Indies 117 for 2 (Brathwaite 49*, Mukesh 1-11) trail India 438 by 321 runs
India's debutant Mukesh Kumar snagged West Indies' debutant Kirk McKenzie for 32 off 57 balls before rain forced an early lunch on day three at the Queen's Park Oval. The wet weather allowed only 10.4 overs on the third morning, in which West Indies scored 31 for the loss of McKenzie. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was unbeaten on 49 off 161 balls, with the hosts still 321 runs behind.
Mukesh, who kept plugging away outside off, got his first Test wicket - and 150th first-class wicket - when he had McKenzie wafting behind. It is perhaps for this accuracy and discipline that India had picked Mukesh ahead of Navdeep Saini after Shardul Thakur had been sidelined from this Test with a groin niggle.
McKenzie's innings was short but sweet. After having launched R Ashwin over mid-off for six late on day two, McKenzie unfurled more eye-catching strokes on Saturday. He punched left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat for back-to-back fours, which might have done his hero and fellow Jamaican Chris Gayle proud.
It forced Unadkat to dig the ball into the pitch, but McKenzie was ready to pull him on the back foot for four more. Mukesh then broke through for India, after which the rain arrived in Port-of-Spain.
Mukesh KumarKirk McKenzieIndiaWest IndiesWest Indies vs IndiaIndia in West IndiesICC World Test Championship

Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

West Indies Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
KC Brathwaitebowled75235
T Chanderpaulcaught3395
KSA McKenziecaught3257
J Blackwoodnot out1266
A Athanazenot out013
Extras(nb 5)
Total157(3 wkts; 76.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>
ICC World Test Championship
TEAMMWLDPTPCT
IND110012100.00
PAK110012100.00
AUS32102261.11
ENG31201027.78
SL101000.00
WI101000.00
BAN------
NZ------
SA------
Full Table
