Mukesh removes McKenzie before rain arrives

Brathwaite remained unmoved, with only 10.4 overs possible in the first session on day three

Lunch West Indies 117 for 2 (Brathwaite 49*, Mukesh 1-11) trail India 438 by 321 runs



India's debutant Mukesh Kumar snagged West Indies' debutant Kirk McKenzie for 32 off 57 balls before rain forced an early lunch on day three at the Queen's Park Oval. The wet weather allowed only 10.4 overs on the third morning, in which West Indies scored 31 for the loss of McKenzie. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was unbeaten on 49 off 161 balls, with the hosts still 321 runs behind.

Mukesh, who kept plugging away outside off, got his first Test wicket - and 150th first-class wicket - when he had McKenzie wafting behind. It is perhaps for this accuracy and discipline that India had picked Mukesh ahead of Navdeep Saini after Shardul Thakur had been sidelined from this Test with a groin niggle.

McKenzie's innings was short but sweet. After having launched R Ashwin over mid-off for six late on day two, McKenzie unfurled more eye-catching strokes on Saturday. He punched left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat for back-to-back fours, which might have done his hero and fellow Jamaican Chris Gayle proud.