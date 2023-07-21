Kohli leads India's progress with first away hundred since 2018

He put on 159 for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja to steer India towards 400 in the first innings

Lunch India 373 for 6 (Kishan 18*, Ashwin 6*) vs West Indies



Virat Kohli made his first away Test century in almost five years, and Ravindra Jadeja helped himself to a half-century, as India pulled further ahead on the second morning in Port of Spain. The visitors threatened to play out another wicketless session, but West Indies struck with the wickets of both the set batters to curb India's dominance before lunch. India were 373 for 6 at the interval with Ishan Kishan and R Ashwin unbeaten on 18 and 6 respectively.

Kohli looked like converting his hundred into a big one until Alzarri Joseph's athletic intervention ran him out for 121. Jadeja looked good for a century of his own, but Kemar Roach had him edging a drive behind to local lad and wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva, about 15 minutes before the interval.

The Queen's Park Oval pitch - and the outfield - had slowed down even further on day two but that didn't prevent Kohli from pinging the boundary with his punchy drives. One of those drives, which was crunched behind point off Shannon Gabriel, brought Kohli his 76th hundred in his 500th international match. Three balls later, Jadeja got to his fifty and celebrated it with his signature sword dance.

Another Kohli drive, this time off Jason Holder in the 92nd over, was among the contenders for the shot of the match. When Holder served up a half-volley on the stumps, Kohli had originally shaped to flick it away through midwicket, but he ended up half-flicking and half-driving it past mid-off with great authority. There was another drive that he drilled so straight that it knocked out middle stump at the non-striker's end.

Jadeja was more circumspect, but he combined well with Kohli to steal singles and doubles from the West Indian fielders. However, the 159-run fifth-wicket stand ended when an uncharacteristic moment of hesitation between the wickets resulted in Kohli getting run out. Joseph swooped on the ball from square leg and capitalised on the opportunity. Five overs later, Roach dismissed Jadeja for 61 after a successful review.