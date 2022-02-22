Brooke Halliday out for being close Covid-19 contact; Lea Tahuhu, Maddy Green and Fran Jonas also unavailable to play

Toss India chose to bowl vs New Zealand

Rain delayed the toss at the John Davies Oval by nearly five hours, before India chose to bowl under cloudy skies in a match reduced to a 20-over shootout. Opener Smriti Mandhana returned to the XI, while both Harmanpreet Kaur and Jhulan Goswami were left out in five changes to their side from the third ODI.

Meanwhile, New Zealand were given a blow much before the game eventually started, with allrounder Brooke Halliday ruled out of the match due to being a close contact of her partner, who tested positive for Covid-19. Halliday was thus isolated for seven days, and even returned a negative result.

That apart, Lea Tahuhu, Maddy Green and Fran Jonas were also unavailable to play. While Green and Jonas had both got lacerations to their right hands while practicing, Tahuhu was not played as a precautionary measure after leaving the field on Friday due to a hamstring niggle. New Zealand had only 11 players available to choose from and all of them were playing on Tuesday.

The hosts lead the series 3-0, as India seek a consolation victory ahead of the World Cup starting early next month in New Zealand.

India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Yastika Bhatia, 4 Mithali Raj (capt), 5 Deepti Sharma, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Sneh Rana, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Meghna Singh, 10 Rajeshwari Gayakwad, 11 Renuka Singh

New Zealand: 1 Sophie Devine (capt), 2 Suzie Bates, 3 Amelia Kerr, 4 Amy Satterthwaite, 5 Frances Mackay, 6 Lauren Down, 7 Katey Martin (wk), 8 Hayley Jensen, 9 Hannah Rowe, 10 Jess Kerr, 11 Rosemary Mair