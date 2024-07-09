Matches (20)
IND Women vs SA Women, 3rd T20I at Chennai, IND v SA [W], Jul 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I (N), Chennai, July 09, 2024, South Africa Women tour of India
Match centre Ground time: 06:36
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 268 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 113.08 SR
IND-W10 M • 207 Runs • 25.88 Avg • 129.37 SR
SA-W9 M • 351 Runs • 58.5 Avg • 130 SR
SA-W8 M • 285 Runs • 35.63 Avg • 143.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W7 M • 13 Wkts • 6.42 Econ • 12 SR
IND-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.84 Econ • 19 SR
SA-W7 M • 8 Wkts • 7.37 Econ • 18.12 SR
SA-W7 M • 6 Wkts • 6.92 Econ • 17.33 SR
Match details
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 1952
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|9 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
India Women vs South Africa Women News
Chennai rain cuts short contest after SA make 177
South Africa had made 177 for 6 on the back of handy knocks from Tazmin Brits and Anneke Bosch
Brits 'finds a way out', with a little help from her friends
The opener was on a run-a-ball 25 before finishing on 81 off 56 to help South Africa notch up their first win on the tour
Ghosh goes off with concussion, Brits stretchered off with contusion
Neither player was able to take a full part in the first T20I between India and South Africa in Chennai on Friday
Brits and Kapp fifties help South Africa to their first victory of India tour
The hosts fell 12 runs short in Chennai and now trail the three-match T20I series 1-0