Live
3rd T20I (N), Chennai, July 09, 2024, South Africa Women tour of India
IND Women chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 5.62
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 26/3 (5.20)
forecasterLive Forecast:SA-W 137
India bowl as both sides pick unchanged XIs

Richa Ghosh continues to sit out for India, allowing Uma Chetry another opportunity

Shashank Kishore
09-Jul-2024 • 47 mins ago
Laura Wolvaardt and Harmanpreet Kaur shake hands after South Africa's win, India vs South Africa, 1st T20I, Chennai, July 5, 2024

Laura Wolvaardt and Harmanpreet Kaur got what they wanted at the toss  •  BCCI

Toss India chose to bowl vs South Africa
Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss as India elected to bowl in their quest to level the T20I series under overcast Chennai skies.
Laura Wolvaadt, her South African counterpart, wanted to bat first anyway, so both sides got what they wanted as they build towards the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in October.
Both sides announced unchanged XIs from Sunday's washout where South Africa posted 177 for 6 courtesy Tazmin Brits, who struck her second straight half-century, and Anneke Bosch. It meant South Africa come into the third T20I with a 1-0 lead.
Richa Ghosh continued to sit out due to a concussion, that she suffered in the first T20I, as a precautionary measure, which meant another opportunity for Assam wicketkeeper Uma Chetry.
This is South Africa's final game ahead of the T20 World Cup. A win here will help them end a tough tour with some silverware after losses in the ODIs and the one-off Test. India travel to Sri Lanka next week to play the Asia Cup.
India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Uma Chetry (wk), S Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy
South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-Mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Over 8 • SA-W 45/3

Tazmin Brits c Kaur b Sharma 20 (23b 3x4 0x6) SR: 86.95
W
Live Forecast: SA-W 137
SA Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
L Wolvaardt
caught99
T Brits
caught2023
M Kapp
caught108
A Bosch
not out56
CL Tryon
not out02
Extras(w 1)
Total45(3 wkts; 8 ovs)
