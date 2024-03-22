Live - CSK and RCB renew rivalries to kick off IPL 2024

It's sweet 16 for the IPL, a tournament that has captured our imaginations and become part of our lives in different, and often, comforting ways. Regardless of whether we got into it because it featured the best players, or it was a primetime staple, or to witness the T20 format evolve itself along with game, it has given us something to look forward to every evening. It's created a community around our TV sets, at the grounds, and even here on the interwebs. So here's to the resumption of that journey. Welcome back, all, and hello to the new Cricinfolks, hope you enjoy the IPL 2024 ride!