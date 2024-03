Live - CSK and RCB renew rivalries to kick off IPL 2024

It's time to welcome the two captains: Dhoni Gaikwad and CSK's old friend Faf, who has shed his yellow for RCB's red in the IPL. The crowd warms up to the new CSK captain as he brings the IPL trophy with him. Once, another Gaikwad with Maharashtrian roots, a certain Shivaji Rao, went on to become a household name in Chennai. That's some way away, but for now this Gaikwad has the keys to the Chennai kingdom. The fireworks are going off at Chepauk.