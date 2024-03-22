Live - CSK and RCB renew rivalries to kick off IPL 2024

Live
Live - CSK and RCB renew rivalries to kick off IPL 2024By Deivarayan Muthu
Say hello to Gaikwad and Faf
It's time to welcome the two captains:
Dhoni Gaikwad and CSK's old friend Faf, who has shed his yellow for RCB's red in the IPL. The crowd warms up to the new CSK captain as he brings the IPL trophy with him. Once, another Gaikwad with Maharashtrian roots, a certain Shivaji Rao, went on to become a household name in Chennai. That's some way away, but for now this Gaikwad has the keys to the Chennai kingdom. The fireworks are going off at Chepauk.
The opening ceremony gets underway
Remember Shawn Michael's sensational WrestleMania XII entrance? Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff tried to somewhat replicate it by coming down a zipline onto the stage. The pair then cede the stage to local boy AR Rahman, who draws massive cheers from the Chepauk crowd. His first Tamil song is from a Ranjinikanth movie, of course, Sivaji. The crowd continues to groove with Rahman as he belts out Nee Singham thaan (You are a lion) from the Silambarasan starrer Pathu Thala. The Chepauk DJ often belted out Nee Singham thaan last season, too, especially when Dhoni walked out for the toss. The bass from the music is almost making the press box shake. Chants of "CSK!CSK!CSK!" replace the bass shortly after. IT IS ELECTRIFYING AT THE CHEPAUK!
Chennai fans tackle the big question
Do you think this is MS Dhoni's final season?— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 22, 2024
CSK fans at Chepauk share their thoughts #IPL2024 #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/rV6gbWDv86
New chapter in the CSK vs RCB rivalry
Being a CSK fan, it can be argued, is like being a fan of Australia's cricket teams. It's a privilege, they win a lot and you can easily get behind them. If that's not enough, there's MS Dhoni. Yup, that's cricketing checkmate. And being an RCB fan teaches you what it is to be a hopeless romantic. The women have changed that with the WPL win, and now the men will hope to do the same. CSK have the edge over RCB, especially at home. They've got Thala, but RCB have the king. It has all the ingredients for a perfect start, so let's get cookin'!
Welcome, IPL 2024!
It's sweet 16 for the IPL, a tournament that has captured our imaginations and become part of our lives in different, and often, comforting ways. Regardless of whether we got into it because it featured the best players, or it was a primetime staple, or to witness the T20 format evolve itself along with game, it has given us something to look forward to every evening. It's created a community around our TV sets, at the grounds, and even here on the interwebs. So here's to the resumption of that journey. Welcome back, all, and hello to the new Cricinfolks, hope you enjoy the IPL 2024 ride!
