Du Plessis on opening-day defeat: 'We were always a little bit behind'
"I felt we were 15 or 20 runs short on a pitch that wasn't as bad as we played in the first ten overs"
Faf du Plessis pointed to the faltering display with the bat in the powerplay as the reason for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's loss in the IPL 2024 opener against Chennai Super Kings.
Du Plessis, the RCB captain, got off to a flier after electing to bat in Chennai, smashing seven fours in the first three overs. But du Plessis fell to Mustafizur Rahman in the fifth and RCB slumped from 41 for 0 to 42 for 3 soon after.
"Unfortunately, we lost a little bit too many wickets in that first seven overs, which meant that the guys needed to bat a little bit and stable the innings again," du Plessis said on the official broadcast after the game. "And, at the end, I felt we were 15 or 20 runs short on a pitch that wasn't as bad as we played in the first ten overs.
"When you play here, you feel like you have to almost get ahead of the game a little bit in that first six overs because CSK is a very good team in the middle overs. For so many years, they squeeze you with the spinners."
"They were batting at a place where they were always still in front of the game even though we were pulling it back"Faf du Plessis
Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik's 95-run stand helped RCB fight back from 78 for 5 and finish with 173, a score that Karthik, at the halfway mark, suggested was under par. That proved correct as CSK won with eight balls in hand.
Rachin Ravindra's flier handed CSK a 62-run powerplay, but RCB struck back with a few wickets to have CSK at 110 for 4 in the 13th over. That's when Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja got together. Dube was peppered with short balls - the IPL has a new two-bouncers-per-over rule - a ploy that got him out of his comfort zone. But he didn't give it away.
"We were always a little bit behind in terms of trying to get ahead of the game," du Plessis said. "They were batting at a place where they were always still in front of the game even though we were pulling it back. We were trying to somehow find some opportunity to get wickets.
"Obviously, Dube there you could see, with the short ball, he wasn't comfortable with that. So, just trying to expose [the weakness] and trying to get some wickets through the middle overs. But at the end, it showed it just was not enough runs."