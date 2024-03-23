Du Plessis on opening-day defeat: 'We were always a little bit behind'

"I felt we were 15 or 20 runs short on a pitch that wasn't as bad as we played in the first ten overs"

Du Plessis, the RCB captain, got off to a flier after electing to bat in Chennai, smashing seven fours in the first three overs. But du Plessis fell to Mustafizur Rahman in the fifth and RCB slumped from 41 for 0 to 42 for 3 soon after.

"Unfortunately, we lost a little bit too many wickets in that first seven overs, which meant that the guys needed to bat a little bit and stable the innings again," du Plessis said on the official broadcast after the game. "And, at the end, I felt we were 15 or 20 runs short on a pitch that wasn't as bad as we played in the first ten overs.

"When you play here, you feel like you have to almost get ahead of the game a little bit in that first six overs because CSK is a very good team in the middle overs. For so many years, they squeeze you with the spinners."

Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik 's 95-run stand helped RCB fight back from 78 for 5 and finish with 173, a score that Karthik, at the halfway mark, suggested was under par. That proved correct as CSK won with eight balls in hand.

"We were always a little bit behind in terms of trying to get ahead of the game," du Plessis said. "They were batting at a place where they were always still in front of the game even though we were pulling it back. We were trying to somehow find some opportunity to get wickets.