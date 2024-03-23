Mustafizur stars as Gaikwad's CSK start title defence with comfortable win over RCB

Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube played key roles with the bat as CSK won by six wickets

Chennai Super Kings 176 for 4 (Ravindra 37, Dube 34*, Green 2-27) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru 173 for 6 (Rawat 48, Karthik 38*, du Plessis 35, Mustafizur 4-29) by six wickets

Chennai Super Kings, under a brand-new captain, enjoyed a winning start to their defence of the IPL title in front of a raucous Chepauk crowd on Friday night. Mustafizur Rahman , who was among four debutants for CSK, took out four of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's top five in the space of ten balls to set up an eighth successive defeat for RCB in Chennai.

Rachin Ravindra , who was playing his first IPL game, also played his part in the victory, with 37 off 15 balls at a strike rate of 246.66 on a pitch that slowed down later in the night. In his first game as CSK captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad started with a first-ball four, but RCB's Impact Player Yash Dayal cut his innings short on 15 in CSK's chase of 174.

Cameron Green and Alzarri Joseph then briefly silenced the Chepauk crowd with their contrasting styles. While Green bowled slower cutters into the pitch, Joseph operated at high speeds and generated steep bounce, taking the pitch out of the equation.

RCB's Jekyll-and-Hyde powerplay

After opting to bat in what was his first IPL game as an opposition player in Chennai, Faf du Plessis dashed out of the blocks, hitting seven fours in the first three overs. He latched on to any width that Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande offered, repeatedly pumping them over the off-side infield. Gaikwad got into the act and pushed extra cover back to deep cover and, on cue, Mustafizur had du Plessis holing out to Rachin Ravindra there for 35 off 21 balls. Three balls later, Mustafizur found a bit of extra bounce to have Rajat Patidar nicking off for a duck. Then, in the final over of the powerplay, Chahar had Glenn Maxwell guiding one straight into Dhoni's gloves, also for a duck.

After being on 37 for no loss in the first four overs, RCB lost three wickets for five runs in the next two overs.

Mustafizur goes bang-bang once again

Mustafizur then returned in the 12th over and dismissed Virat Kohli and Green in the space of three balls. While Kohli dragged a pull off a seam-up delivery to deep midwicket for 21 off 20 balls, Green was bowled by a whippy cutter for 18 off 22 balls. It was Mustafizur's second double-wicket over.

Mustafizur might not even have played had CSK's death-overs specialist Matheesha Pathirana been fit . He ended up with figures of 4-0-29-4 on a night where the other two seamers in his team - Chahar and Deshpande - went at well over nine an over. When Pathirana returns to action, CSK will have a happy selection headache.

Rawat and Karthik prop up RCB

That RCB finished with 173 for 6 was down to a counter-attacking 95-run partnership for the sixth wicket off just 50 balls that ended off the last ball of the innings courtesy a Dhoni direct hit.

At one stage, RCB went 28 balls without a boundary, but Rawat then hit two in six balls to set RCB up for the end overs. He then walloped Deshpande for 6,6, 4 in a 25-run 18th over. At the other end, Karthik looked rusty to start with, but mixed power with iventiveness to give RCB's innings more impetus.