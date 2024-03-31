Live report - DC vs CSK: Shaw returns as Capitals opt to bat

Live
Live report - DC vs CSK: Shaw returns as Capitals opt to batBy Shashank Kishore
Warner gives Capitals a lift-off
Gaikwad bowls a third straight over for Chahar in the Powerplay (the fifth of the innings), but it's one that has given the Capitals a lift-off as Warner takes the attack to him.
Shaw v Chahar
6 Number of times Prithvi has been out to Chahar in 10 innings.
Chahar also has new tricks up his sleeve this season, says Deiva Muthu. Validated by the CSK camp.
“He's done a few technical changes which has made a big difference,” Eric Simons, CSK bowling consultant said. “One of the things we've seen is his bouncer has become really effective and when you've got something like that as a weapon, then that just adds another weapon to your arsenal, which is really important.
“I don't think he's swung in as much as he can. He's working on a few things to get to see him in a better position. So, I think it's still the best to come. But one thing that's good is he's in good shape. He's obviously had a few injury issues over the last while, but he looks really confident around that.
"He's running hard. And as I said, the fact that he's volume-balanced just tells you about his mental state, where he's at. And the fact that he's doing that as well as he is exciting. I still think there's some more swing to come."
The line-ups
Two changes for the Capitals. Prithvi Shaw gets his first game of the tournament, hoping to turnaround his fortunes. He was left out halfway through last year, and has since undergone rehab for an ankle injury just when he was blazing a trail in the county circuit. There's also a comeback for Ishant Sharma, who hobbled off two overs into his first game. Kuldeep Yadav (niggle) and Ricky Bhui miss out.
In typical MS Dhoni style, his successor Ruturaj Gaikwad says CSK "playing the same squad."
Delhi Capitals: 1 Shaw, 2 Warner, 3 Marsh, 4 Pant (capt, wk), 5 Stubbs, 6 Porel, 7 Axar, 8 Nortje, 9 Mukesh, 10 Ishant, 11 Khaleel
Impact Players Sumit, Kushagra, Salam, Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk
Chennai Super Kings: 1 Gaikwad (capt), 2 Ravindra, 3 Rahane, 4 Mitchell, 5 Jadeja, 6 Rizvi, 7 Dhoni (wk), 8 Chahar, 9 Pathirana, 10 Deshpande, 11 Mustafizur
Impact Players: Dube, Shardul, Rasheed, Moeen, Santner
Pant wins toss; Capitals opt to bat
Whose home game is this?
Deivarayan Muthu in Vizag: This is supposed to be DC’s adopted home – they even had their pre-season camp in Vizag – but now there are only yellow jerseys all around the city. At my hotel, which is about 15 kms away from the ACA-VDCA ground. At Novotel along the Varun beach, where the teams are staying. At lassi and samosa stalls near the venue. Even around the threates, which are screening the brand-new Teugu movie Tillu square.
Hundreds had turned up outside the gate of the ACA-VDCA ground on the eve of the match to catch a glimpse of Dhoni, but he didn’t turn up for training on Saturday. Vizag has turned up in huge numbers once again on Sunday as Dhoni returns to the scene of his first big innings twenty years ago.
There’s a tinge of grass on the pitch, which suggests CSK will keep both Pathirana and Mustafizur in their XI or XII (accounting for the Impact Player). Prithvi Shaw batted at the nets for about 20 minutes on Saturday, but wasn’t at his fluent best.
Capitals coach Ponting has acknowledged the work he’s put in behind the scenes, but it remains to be seen whether he’s done enough to break into the team. WI wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope missed DC’s last game with a back spasm, but has now been given clearance to train.
