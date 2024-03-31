Live report - DC vs CSK: Shaw returns as Capitals opt to bat

6 Number of times Prithvi has been out to Chahar in 10 innings.

Chahar also has new tricks up his sleeve this season, says Deiva Muthu. Validated by the CSK camp.

“He's done a few technical changes which has made a big difference,” Eric Simons, CSK bowling consultant said. “One of the things we've seen is his bouncer has become really effective and when you've got something like that as a weapon, then that just adds another weapon to your arsenal, which is really important.

“I don't think he's swung in as much as he can. He's working on a few things to get to see him in a better position. So, I think it's still the best to come. But one thing that's good is he's in good shape. He's obviously had a few injury issues over the last while, but he looks really confident around that.