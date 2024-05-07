Matches (8)
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
WT20 Qualifier
SL vs AFG [A-Team]
IPL
RHF Trophy
RESULT
56th Match (N), Delhi, May 07, 2024, Indian Premier League
Delhi Capitals FlagDelhi Capitals
221/8
Rajasthan Royals FlagRajasthan Royals
(20 ov, T:222) 201/8

DC won by 20 runs

Player Of The Match
2/25
kuldeep-yadav
Cricinfo's MVP
108.57 ptsImpact List
sanju-samson
Report

Kuldeep, Mukesh, openers seal crucial win for Capitals

A superb batting effort from Fraser-McGurk, Porel and Stubbs took Capitals to 221

Abhimanyu Bose
07-May-2024 • 1 hr ago
3:17

Why the decision to give Samson out was the right one

Delhi Capitals 221 for 8 (Porel 65, Fraser-McGurk 50, Ashwin 3-24) beat Rajasthan Royals 201 for 8 (Samson 86, Kuldeep 2-27, Mukesh 2-30) by 20 runs
Sanju Samson's 46-ball 86 went in vain as Delhi Capitals' 221 proved to be too much for Rajasthan Royals to chase. Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed shared six wickets between them as DC successfully defended their total after being asked to bat, subjecting RR to their second defeat on the trot.
Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel set up DC's batting effort as they both hit rapid half-centuries.
R Ashwin, who had come into the game with two wickets in the season, returned a three-wicket haul to slow DC down, but Tristan Stubbs once again provided the hosts with a powerful finish to take them to a total beyond RR's reach.

Fraser-McGurk, Porel bedazzle

Fraser-McGurk walked in to bat with an average of 57.33 and strike rate close to 300 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. To stop him, Trent Boult started from around the wicket to try and keep him quiet. For one over, it worked.
But when Boult returned for his second over, Fraser-McGurk met him with a loft down the ground for six before hitting him for two more fours in a 15-run over. He then tore into Avesh Khan, starting his first over with three consecutive fours and finishing it by going 6, 4, 6 to bring up his half-century off 19 deliveries.
Ashwin struck in the final over of the powerplay when Fraser-McGurk thrashed a low full toss straight to cover. Shai Hope was then run-out at the non-striker's end as Sandeep Sharma got a hand to deflect Porel's straight drive on to the stumps.
But Porel did not let DC's momentum slip, racing to a 28-ball half-century of his own. He took on Riyan Parag and Yuzvendra Chahal to keep the boundaries coming. Even after Axar Patel fell in the tenth over, Porel took 27 runs off the next two overs. But in the 13th, he became Ashwin's third victim of the night.

Stubbs provides the finish

When Rishabh Pant fell to Yuzvendra Chahal in the 14th over, DC faced a slowdown as Stubbs began slowly. Between the 14th and 17th overs, DC added just 22 runs with Stubbs on eight off 11 balls. But Stubbs changed it around when he took on Chahal in the spinner's final over. His assortment of sweeps helped take 16 run off Chahal's final over.
Gulbadin Naib was out to Boult next over, but Impact Player Rasikh Salam hit two scoops to take DC past the 200 mark. Stubbs then hit back-to-back sixes to start the final over to ensure DC finished beyond 220.

Samson stands up to DC's bowlers

Khaleel Ahmed had Yashasvi Jaiswal miscuing to mid-off in the first over of the chase, but Samson kept motoring on in the powerplay. Khaleel, Ishant Sharma and Mukesh all bore the brunt of Samson's assault as he raced to 41 off 16. His runs helped RR finish on a strong 67 for 2 after six overs, losing Jos Buttler to Axar in the penultimate ball of the powerplay.
Kuldeep then gave away just 11 runs off his first two overs as Samson and Parag trudged along in a 36-run stand that came off 31 balls. Salam's slower ball ended the partnership when he castled the in-form Parag for 27.
Samson had made just eight runs off nine balls in the partnership with Parag, and the dismissal appeared to bring out a sense of urgency in the RR captain. A six off a free-hit against Kuldeep that brought up his half-century was followed by two sixes and a four off the next over, bowled by Salam. A 17-run over off Ishant was followed by a wayward one from Khaleel, who bowled four wides in a row.
But with the momentum just shifting towards RR, Mukesh had Samson hole out. Hope took a catch running to his left from long-on and almost tripped himself on to the boundary rope. After the third umpire confirmed that it was indeed out, Samson went to the umpire in protest but had to keep walking.

Kuldeep wraps it up

With RR still ending 60 off 26 balls, Shubham Dubey's big shots off Khaleel briefly gave them hope, but Kuldeep's double-wicket 18th over gave a knockout blow.
He first had Donovan Ferreira trapped lbw off a skiddy delivery that was given not-out initially. Then, he tossed up his final ball of the spell wide outside off stump, and Ashwin miscued his slog. He finished with 2 for 25 in four overs, leaving RR needing 37 off the last 12.
Salam and Mukesh closed it out, and DC moved to fifth on the points table with their third home win in a row.
Kuldeep YadavMukesh KumarJake Fraser-McGurkAbishek PorelTristan StubbsRajasthan RoyalsDelhi CapitalsDC vs RRIndian Premier League

Abhimanyu Bose is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
DC 100%
DCRR
100%50%100%DC InningsRR Innings

Over 20 • RR 201/8

Rovman Powell b Mukesh Kumar 13 (10b 1x4 1x6 36m) SR: 130
W
DC won by 20 runs
Match Coverage
RR Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
YBK Jaiswal
caught42
JC Buttler
bowled1917
SV Samson
caught8646
R Parag
bowled2722
SB Dubey
caught2512
R Powell
bowled1310
D Ferreira
lbw13
R Ashwin
caught23
TA Boult
not out23
Avesh Khan
not out73
Extras(lb 4, nb 1, w 10)
Total201(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
KKR1183161.453
RR1183160.476
CSK1165120.700
SRH116512-0.065
DC126612-0.316
LSG116512-0.371
RCB11478-0.049
PBKS11478-0.187
MI12488-0.212
GT11478-1.320
Full Table
