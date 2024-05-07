Live Blog - Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - Fraser-McGurk falls after 20-ball 50

Live
Live Blog - Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - Fraser-McGurk falls after 20-ball 50By Abhimanyu Bose
Capitals 115 for 3 at halfway mark
Axar Patel fell to R Ashwin, but Abishek Porel, unbeaten on 46 off 27 at the 10-over mark, and Jake Fraser-McGurk, who made a 20-ball 50, have ensured Capitals are on track for a big score.
Porel gets to his half-century with a six off the first ball he faces in the 11th over, with Rishabh Pant for company. Sampath Bandarupalli drops a little stat nugget: Only the eighth time both the DC openers got fifties in an IPL match. This is the first time they have done it at Delhi since 2015
Hope runs out of luck
Soon after Fraser-McGurk's wicket, Shai Hope also has to depart, for little fault of his own though. Abishek Porel hammers a shot back down the ground but Sandeep Sharma sticks his left hand out and deflects the ball towards the stumps at the non-striker's end. Hope was well out of his crease and has to make the long walk back
Ashwin gets Fraser-McGurk
Ravichandran Ashwin throws up a thigh high full toss as his first ball to Fraser-McGurk, but the opener can only hammer it to the fielder's hands at cover. With his fifty up, he was not looking to slow down, but couldn't get the placement right this time.
Fraser-McGurk rockets away!
Fraser-McGurk begins the third over by lofting Trent Boult over his head for a six before slapping him for four over short third. The most outrageous shot comes one ball later, as he tennis-forehands a length ball over extra cover for another boundary.
But he was just getting started as he takes 28 runs off Avesh Khan. He goes from 7 off 7 to a 50 off 19 balls, which is his slowest in the season! Avesh was unlucky as the first ball drew an inside edge past the stumps for four, but Fraser-McGurk then took control completely as every ball of the over went for a boundary
Boult starts from around the wicket
Trent Boult, oh so famous for swinging the ball into right-handers from over the wicket, decides to change things up from the start to angle the ball in from around the wicket to Jake Fraser-McGurk. Fraser-McGurk starts off with a brace, clipped off his pads in front of square, but is then beaten three balls in a row, with the third one hitting the batter on the box.
But Fraser-McGurk counters by moving leg side and chipping a length ball over mid-off the very next ball
Can Trent Boult calm the FMCG storm?
Average: 57.33. Strike rate: 292
That's Jake Fraser-McGurk's stats in Delhi this season. The young Australian is the first big challenge for the Rajasthan Royals bowlers. Can Trent Boult do the damage with the new ball again? He has 61 powerplay wickets in the IPL and will be itching to add to that list tonight.
Hetmyer and Jurel out for Royals; Ishant back for Capitals
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson chooses to bowl after calling it right at the toss. Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer are out with niggles, with Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey coming into the XI.
"This year is as much of a batting wicket as you can get," Rishabh Pant comments at the toss. Ishant Sharma is back for Delhi Capitals.
DC: 1 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 2 Abishek Porel, 3 Shai Hope, 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), 6 Gulbadin Naib, 7 Axar Patel 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Mukesh Kumar, 10 Ishant Sharma, 11 Khaleel Ahmed.
Impact Subs: Salam, Kushagra, Praveen, Sumit and Lalit
RR: 1 Rovman Powell, 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Sanju Samson (capt & wk), 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Shubham Dubey, 6 Donovan Ferreira, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Trent Boult, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Subs: Buttler, Sen, Kotian, Kohler-Cadmore and Rathore
LIVE: T20 Timeout with Jaffer, McClenaghan and Kishore
Hello and welcome!
It's Delhi Capitals' penultimate game at the Arun Jaitley stadium and they take on Rajasthan Royals, who dropped to No. 2 on the table after their last match. It's Rishabh Pant vs Sanju Samson, an important subplot in today's game. It should be a run-fest, with the average first innings score this season standing above 240. You can read up all about what to look forward to in our preview.
