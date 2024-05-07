Live Blog - Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - Fraser-McGurk falls after 20-ball 50

Fraser-McGurk begins the third over by lofting Trent Boult over his head for a six before slapping him for four over short third. The most outrageous shot comes one ball later, as he tennis-forehands a length ball over extra cover for another boundary.

But he was just getting started as he takes 28 runs off Avesh Khan. He goes from 7 off 7 to a 50 off 19 balls, which is his slowest in the season! Avesh was unlucky as the first ball drew an inside edge past the stumps for four, but Fraser-McGurk then took control completely as every ball of the over went for a boundary