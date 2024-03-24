Live Blog - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Bumrah yorks Saha to set Titans back

Live
Live Blog - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Bumrah yorks Saha to set Titans backBy Alagappan Muthu
Bumrah >>>
According to our data, MI bowlers had produced three false shots in three whole overs.
Bumrah came on and produced three false shots, including that wicket, in just his one over.
How bout that for impact? They're going to be a hugely different proposition this time just coz they have him back.
�
�
�
�
Boom boom Bumrah
6.96 Jasprit Bumrah's economy rate in the IPL since 2018 - the best of all the fast bowlers in the tournament (min 100 deliveries)
Mumbai were the most expensive fast bowling unit in 2023, when Bumrah was out injured. He's back now. And he looked imperious in the England series. And he's already up to some tricks, bowling that offbreak at 120 kph, which bites into this grassy surface and pops up to hit the sticker of Saha's bat.
•
•
•
4
•
W
The over ends with a searing yorker, from wide of the crease, coming in with the angle, sliding under the bat and crashing into the base of middle stump. Saha beaten for pace a little there.
�
�
�
�1
Saha messing with MI
There's a match up that Mumbai are trying to exploit here - Hardik has dismissed Gill three times in five balls in T20 cricket before today.
But so far, it's Saha taking strike, and Saha is one of the best at the role he does, which is just smash every ball he faces and either score loads of runs really quickly or get out without wasting balls.
Saha has three fours in nine balls.
�
�
�
�
Hardik with the new ball
He said he was fit to bowl and he's going to take the very first opportunity he has to do so.
Hardik Pandya will start proceedings. He has Wriddhiman Saha in his sights.
4
1
•
4
•
2
A partisan crowd absolutely loved that first ball flying away to the point boundary. Loads of light blue flags with the Gujarat Titans logo all round the stadium. It's not quite full - but this is a 130000 seater, it doesn't have to be full to be loud.
�
�1
�
�
Toss: Mumbai bowl
Looks like a decent track, says Hardik Pandya, who knows this surface quite well, "Obviously my birthplace is Gujarat." He mentions the success he had with the Titans as well, then picks out the ball his team's gonna use and walks off.
Shubman Gill is drowned out by the noise as he steps up to talk at the toss. He says three players making their debutsfor GT: Umesh, Johnson and Omarzai.
There is a bit of grass on the pitch and the ball could swing a bit under lights, but it won't last. There's runs on offer here.
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chala, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood
Subs: Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi
Subs: Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson
Subs: BR Sharath, Mohit Sharma, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad
Subs: BR Sharath, Mohit Sharma, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad
Ask Star on ESPNcricinfo: Got a question for the Star Sports commentators about this match? Want to ask Navjot Sidhu, Harbhajan Singh or Irfan Pathan about anything cricket? Go to the ESPNcricinfo homepage on the mobile site, click on the Ask Star button at the bottom of the screen, and send in your questions. They could get answered on TV.
�1
�
�
�
New guard vs old guard
"I don't know if you've looked at the captains photo with the trophy. That's how different it is."
Shubman Gill summed up in one sentence the different vibe to IPL 2024. The greats that we've all come to sort of know and wildly love are nearing the end of their careers, adding just a little extra to the spice that is never in short supply in the IPL.
�
�
�
�1
Welcome!
Hardik Pandya moved from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians. Some people liked it. Some didn't. He became captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. Some people liked it. Some didn't. And his new team starts the season facing his old team. IPL sure knows how to do drama.
And thanks to that, we get to enjoy our Sunday evening watching Jasprit Bumrah and Rashid Khan in action. Suryakumar Yadav would've sweetened that deal even more but he's injured at the moment and can't quite 360 just yet.
�
�
�1
�1