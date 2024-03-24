Matches (10)
Strategic Timeout
5th Match (N), Ahmedabad, March 24, 2024, Indian Premier League
MI chose to field.

Current RR: 7.83
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 36/1 (7.20)
forecasterLive Forecast:GT 164
Live Blog - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Bumrah yorks Saha to set Titans back

By Alagappan Muthu

Bumrah >>>

According to our data, MI bowlers had produced three false shots in three whole overs.
Bumrah came on and produced three false shots, including that wicket, in just his one over.
How bout that for impact? They're going to be a hugely different proposition this time just coz they have him back.

Boom boom Bumrah

6.96 Jasprit Bumrah's economy rate in the IPL since 2018 - the best of all the fast bowlers in the tournament (min 100 deliveries)
Mumbai were the most expensive fast bowling unit in 2023, when Bumrah was out injured. He's back now. And he looked imperious in the England series. And he's already up to some tricks, bowling that offbreak at 120 kph, which bites into this grassy surface and pops up to hit the sticker of Saha's bat.
4
W
The over ends with a searing yorker, from wide of the crease, coming in with the angle, sliding under the bat and crashing into the base of middle stump. Saha beaten for pace a little there.
1

Saha messing with MI

There's a match up that Mumbai are trying to exploit here - Hardik has dismissed Gill three times in five balls in T20 cricket before today.
But so far, it's Saha taking strike, and Saha is one of the best at the role he does, which is just smash every ball he faces and either score loads of runs really quickly or get out without wasting balls.
Saha has three fours in nine balls.

Hardik with the new ball

He said he was fit to bowl and he's going to take the very first opportunity he has to do so.
Hardik Pandya will start proceedings. He has Wriddhiman Saha in his sights.
4
1
4
2
A partisan crowd absolutely loved that first ball flying away to the point boundary. Loads of light blue flags with the Gujarat Titans logo all round the stadium. It's not quite full - but this is a 130000 seater, it doesn't have to be full to be loud.
1

Toss: Mumbai bowl

Looks like a decent track, says Hardik Pandya, who knows this surface quite well, "Obviously my birthplace is Gujarat." He mentions the success he had with the Titans as well, then picks out the ball his team's gonna use and walks off.
Shubman Gill is drowned out by the noise as he steps up to talk at the toss. He says three players making their debutsfor GT: Umesh, Johnson and Omarzai.
There is a bit of grass on the pitch and the ball could swing a bit under lights, but it won't last. There's runs on offer here.
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chala, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood
Subs: Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson
Subs: BR Sharath, Mohit Sharma, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad
Ask Star on ESPNcricinfo: Got a question for the Star Sports commentators about this match? Want to ask Navjot Sidhu, Harbhajan Singh or Irfan Pathan about anything cricket? Go to the ESPNcricinfo homepage on the mobile site, click on the Ask Star button at the bottom of the screen, and send in your questions. They could get answered on TV.
1

Welcome!

Hardik Pandya moved from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians. Some people liked it. Some didn't. He became captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. Some people liked it. Some didn't. And his new team starts the season facing his old team. IPL sure knows how to do drama.
And thanks to that, we get to enjoy our Sunday evening watching Jasprit Bumrah and Rashid Khan in action. Suryakumar Yadav would've sweetened that deal even more but he's injured at the moment and can't quite 360 just yet.
1
1
Shubman Gill faces a batting challenge in first IPL season as Titans captain

He's taking over a team that has qualified for two IPL finals and won a title, and needs a big season to push for a place in India's T20 World Cup XI

Hardik, Rohit and Gill in focus as Mumbai Indians visit Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans begin their third IPL season against the man who led them to tremendous success in the first two

Hardik Pandya arrives in Ahmedabad, away captain at home away from home

A city experiences conflicting emotions as the man who led it to two successive finals returns in a different shade of blue

GT Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
WP Saha
bowled1915
Shubman Gill
not out2316
B Sai Sudharsan
not out45
Extras(lb 1)
Total47(1 wkt; 6 ovs)
Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
RR11021.000
CSK11020.779
PBKS11020.455
KKR11020.200
SRH1010-0.200
DC1010-0.455
RCB1010-0.779
LSG1010-1.000
GT-----
MI-----
Full Table
