Live Blog - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Bumrah yorks Saha to set Titans back

BCCI

Looks like a decent track, says Hardik Pandya, who knows this surface quite well, "Obviously my birthplace is Gujarat." He mentions the success he had with the Titans as well, then picks out the ball his team's gonna use and walks off.

Shubman Gill is drowned out by the noise as he steps up to talk at the toss. He says three players making their debutsfor GT: Umesh, Johnson and Omarzai.

There is a bit of grass on the pitch and the ball could swing a bit under lights, but it won't last. There's runs on offer here.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chala, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood

Subs: Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson

Subs: BR Sharath, Mohit Sharma, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad