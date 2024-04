Live Report - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - KKR make 222

It's been a fun little innings to watch. KKR have made a lot of running, with Phil Salt hitting 10 of the first 13 balls he faced to the boundary and getting out off the 14th looking for another boundary.

RCB didn't wilt though. They've actually been exceptional, especially against Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, tying them down with yorkers and off-pace deliveries. This back and forth is represented well in how the last over of the innings progresses.

4 4 1 1 1w 1 4