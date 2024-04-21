Live Report - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - KKR make 222

It's been a fun little innings to watch. KKR have made a lot of running, with Phil Salt hitting 10 of the first 13 balls he faced to the boundary and getting out off the 14th looking for another boundary.
RCB didn't wilt though. They've actually been exceptional, especially against Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, tying them down with yorkers and off-pace deliveries. This back and forth is represented well in how the last over of the innings progresses.
4
4
1
1
1w
1
4
Power from KKR. Skill from RCB. And the desperately small margins there are for a bowler in T20 cricket. Yash Dayal recovered very well after going for two boundaries in the first two balls. But that last one going for four ruins it.
�2
�3
�2
�2
200 up
16totals of 200 or more this IPL season. It's already third on the list. There were 37 such totals in 2023 and it is in definite danger
�
�1
�
�
Russell's lost his muscle?
Dre Russ walked in during the 14th over. This is the 18th and he's still only 11 off 13 with only one hit to the boundary.
Yash Dayal was able to sneak a free hit past him for just one run. And now Green is keeping him quiet by going nose and toes. His yell of disappointment just now, as his pull shot found the fielder, was lounder than the contact between bat and ball. Usually, there's nothing louder than the sound of his bat hitting ball.
�
�
�1
�
Shreyas fifty and out
It's his first in the IPL since May 2022. Missed last season with injury. Been a slow start to this one. But today, when his team needed his experience to bridge them from a super start to right now into the death overs, he's stood up. Now KKR really need to go because Shreyas himself was worried at the toss that the pitch would get better for batting as the conditions cool down. That was the plan as he went after Cam Green in the 18th over, but a flat, hard, powerful strike is caught by Faf du Plessis running to his right at long-off.
�1
�
�
�
Ferguson takes pace off
Some fast bowlers run in so smoothly that the speed they bowl at is a surprise. Like Jofra Archer or Michael Holding. Others like Lockie Ferguson and Brett Lee charge into the crease like they want to set it on fire.
W
1nb
1
1
1
•
1
All that pace went against him in the powerplay when his first over cost 28 runs. So now he's going slower balls. A knuckle ball that bounces way more than Rinku Singh expects results in him being caught off a pull shot at short fine. It's a wonderfully disguised knuckle ball too. Because when he loads up in his action, his fingers are upright. Then he switches grips and holds the ball by basically just the nails. It's lovely skill. Ian Bishop spoke about this, about how far bowlers are going to disguise their variations.
19runs in three overs for Lockie Ferguson to finish his spell, after his first over went for 28.
�
�1
�
�3
The slowdown
KKR's first six overs: 75 for 3, 11x4s and 3x6s.
KKR's next six overs: 51 for 1, 6x4s and 1x6.
Karn Sharma, who was brought in for this game, and Cameron Green, who was brought back after an indifferent start to the tournament, are the reasons for the runs drying up.
Karn produced the first boundary-less over in the 10th. And Green helped him out by taking a glorious, back-pedalling, leaping, one-handed catch earlier in the piece to dismiss Angkrish Raghuvanshi. From there, he's come on to bowl and he's continued to make good use of his height, targeting Rinku Singh with short-pitched bowling and keeping him quiet. This head-to-head at the end of 12 overs: six balls, five of which were dots or singles.
�1
�2
�
�
Spotlight on Shreyas
123The KKR captain's strike rate this season. Barring the bowlers, that's comfortably the lowest on offer from this team. Venky Iyer with 152 is his closest competitor.
Problem is Shreyas can't really work on improving those figures right now because his team is in trouble. Four down in the ninth over. He's going to have to hold an end up and delay the entry point for Andre Russell because this is too many deliveries for him to negotiate and still be the threat that he is.
�
�
�1
�1
RCB end the powerplay well
1
W
1lb
4
1
1lb
They've given up 75 runs, which is largely because Salt took down Ferguson in the fourth over and there was every chance that things could have gone completely wrong from that point on. The momentum was with KKR. But they've snatched it back. They didn't wilt like in the previous games. There's some mettle there.
3
W
4
4
1
W
�1
�5
�2
�1
Narine falls
This has been special from RCB. Sunil Narine, who has been hitting boundaries for fun, who is coming off his first T20 century, had only one scoring shot in the first eight balls that he faced. Every bowler from Mohammed Siraj in the first over to Yash Dayal now were clear with what they wanted to do. Bowl yorkers. On leg stump. Tuck him up. Give him no room. Build pressure. Profit from it. The only snag in that plan was they forgot about the other guy and Phil Salt smashed them all around the park
They managed to get rid of Salt - with no small amount of luck because the ball that got him caught at deep midwicket was perfectly hittable for six - and now they've got Narine too. And this time it's clever stuff. Dayal goes back of the hand slower ball. Power-hitters need pace coming onto the bat. Take that away from them and everything from their balance to their bat-swing becomes a problem. An under-fire bowling attack is holding its own against one of this IPL season's biggest batting powerhouses.
�
�
�1
�
Salt smashing it
Most of the dots here are Narine. He's 4 off 11. And he got all of those runs with one scoring shot. But his partner is refusing to let that pressure tell.
•
6
4
1lb
•
1lb
•
•
1lb
4
4
2
•
•
4
•
•
•
Phil Salt is 48 not out at the end of four overs. He's hit 10 of the 13 balls he's faced so far to the boundary, including every one of this over from Lockie Ferguson.
6
4
4
6
4
4
In this interview that I and my little brother did with him earlier in the season, he explained his batting philosophy, particularly why he looks to go big early and why he doesn't need time to get set. He had the fastest IPL fifty in 2024 for the taking. But going for another boundary, he's been caught at deep midwicket. 48 off 14 with seven fours and three sixes.
KKR are playing with five overseas players this season. Because Sunil Narine.
This little nugget comes from Tom Moody and Mitchell McClenaghan on ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time:Out show and they're right. Usually, you have to settle for Chris Gayle or Jasprit Bumrah. It is very rare that you get them both.
This season, Narine is among the highest run-getters this tournament and he has always been a dead-on banker with the ball. RCB, though, have done well. They made the pinch hitter wait for eight balls and 2.2 overs to get his first boundary.
92.8Impact points per match for Sunil Narine, according to ESPNcricinfo Smart Starts. This figure symbolises how much a player influences a game for his team to win. Narine is on top of this rating and a distant second is Jasprit Bumrah (73.4)
�
�
�
�
Kohli working the crowd
Virat Kohli was the one leading the RCB team talk this afternoon. And then as the team spilled onto the Eden, he went straight up to the umpire, handed over his orange cap, picked up the white ball and started windmilling his hands as though he was going to open the bowling and the crowd absolutely loved it. RCB are in the doldrums but they have a player who knows how to work a crowd, who knows how to get the most of that 12th man and that intangible often has a say in the way the game goes.
�
�
�
�
Toss: RCB bowl
Faf du Plessis says Eden Gardens is a chasing ground, which is why he is braving fielding in 42C weather. He adds that getting wickets in the powerplay is an area they'd like to get better on. Three changes: Green and Siraj comes back. Karn Sharma comes in. He finishes off saying if they do a couple of things well, they'll get the confidence back and take that momentum forward. Here are both playing XIs and the impact subs
The KKR captain Shreyas Iyer thinks the pitch might be slow to bat right now. They would've preferred to chase as well. Unchanged team. There is concern that he might have lost a huge toss. He's expecting the wicket to change later in the evening when it cools down.
RCB have been bad this season. How bad? Well they've left their captain with no choice but to go on live TV and admit "we don't have as many weapons." He was referring to their bowling attack in general.
28The total wickets RCB have taken in seven matches, the least out of all teams in IPL 2024. Everybody else has taken 40 or more.
At the start of the season, in the pre-match press conference in Chennai, Mo Bobat disputed that their spinners were inexperienced. It was fighting talk, the kind that a support staff member is obliged to produce. There have been instances where players get inspired by that, where they push themselves beyond the limits that they obviously have and prove that they had more than they were given credit for.
That's not happened yet with the team in red and blue. They keep getting beaten black and blue. And now they're at the venue where they got bundled out for 49 facing the team that did it to them. This IPL, it offers no place to hide.