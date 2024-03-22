Iyer's return, Cummins vs Starc the subplots as KKR take on SRH

SRH are likely to be without Hasaranga in what is expected to be spin-friendly conditions at Eden Gardens

Match details

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Kolkata, 1930 IST (1400 GMT)

Big picture - Cummins vs Starc

On the first weekend of IPL 2024, those two will come face-to-face in Kolkata.

Cummins had a dream 2023, where he led Australia to the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup titles. But this is his first captaincy stint in T20 cricket, and leading an IPL team is vastly different from leading a national side. And while Cummins the bowler is already on the path to greatness in Test cricket, the same cannot be said about him in T20s.

SRH have got a new coach as well: Daniel Vettori . That makes it the fourth consecutive season where they have a new captain and a new coach. Once among the most consistent IPL teams, SRH finished twice at the bottom and once at No. 8 - among ten teams - in the last three seasons. Can Cummins and Vettori revive their fortunes?

One man who played a key role in Cummins' success as Australia captain last year was Starc. For KKR, he will have to play an even bigger role as there is no other world-class seamer in the squad.

The last time Starc featured in the IPL was in 2015. Playing for RCB, he had picked up 20 wickets in 13 games at an economy of 6.76. Since then, he has gone for 8.14 an over in 41 T20Is. During the 2022 T20 World Cup, Australia even left him out for a match. With the next T20 World Cup in June, he, too, has a point to prove.

Shreyas Iyer is back for KKR • BCCI

Team news - Shreyas Iyer back for KKR

Wanindu Hasaranga is unavailable at least for the first game. His status is a little unclear, since he is in Sri Lanka's Test squad in Bangladesh but can't really play those games as he is serving an ICC suspension. In a way, his absence makes Cummins' task of picking four overseas players easier.

Impact Player strategy

Kolkata Knight Riders

If KKR bat first, they can start with Nitish Rana. In the second innings, Suyash Sharma can replace him as Impact Player. The opposite can be done if they bowl first.

Probable XII: 1 Venkatesh Iyer, 2 Phil Salt (wk), 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Nitish Rana, 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Ramandeep Singh, 8 Sunil Narine, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Harshit Rana, 11 Varun Chakravarthy, 12 Suyash Sharma

There is arguably a better strategy if a team bats first. For example, if KKR are batting first, Ramandeep Singh can come in as Impact Player for a dismissed Nitish, if required. If there is no such need, Vaibhav Arora can replace Nitish at the start of the second innings to further bolster the bowling.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

If SRH are batting first, they can start with Abdul Samad and replace him with T Natarajan in the second half. Vice versa if they bowl first.

Probable XII: 1 Abhishek Sharma/Mayank Agarwal, 2 Travis Head, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Abdul Samad, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Mayank Markande, 11 Umran Malik, 12 T Natarajan

Or, if they are batting first, they can bring in Abdul Samad for a dismissed Rahul Tripathi, if required. Else, Jaydev Unadkat can replace Tripathi in the second innings.

There's a lot of dollars that Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have to do justice to • Getty Images

Stats that matter - Russell vs Klaasen

Pitch and conditions

KKR won only two out of seven home games last season. Their bowling attack revolved around their spinners but the pitches were not helpful. However, during the 2023 ODI World Cup, Kolkata turned out to be the most spin-friendly venue. Given spin is once again KKR's stronger suit, expect the pitch for Saturday's match to be on the slower side. The temperature will hover around 25°C, with little chance of dew.

Quotes

"Right now, I feel I am in the best shape possible. I have been doing my training regularly, I have been hitting the balls, and I have been batting for longer periods of time. That's something I am thriving on. I don't want to think about what the doctor has said, what the injury was, because when you put your focus on the injury, you forget what you are doing the best. I want to put all these things aside and focus on what's there on the plate."

Shreyas Iyer on his back injury