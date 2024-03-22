The constant and universal appeal of Mitchell Starc

When Mitchell Starc runs in at Eden Gardens on Saturday and lets the ball go for the first time in an IPL match since 2015, it will cost his franchise upwards of INR 6 lakh (approx. US $7,200). It's the cost of every legal ball that Starc delivers, assuming he bowls his four overs in every game, plays every match, and that Kolkata Knight Riders play 17 games. If you look at cold numbers, you might call this a big gamble.

Since the start of the T20 World Cup in 2022, Starc has played just two T20 matches outside World Cups in one-and-a-half years. The last time he was available for a T20 World Cup match, Starc was dropped by Australia. Outside his replacement Kane Richardson, Starc was Australia's most expensive frontline bowler at that World Cup at home in 2022.

The last time Starc played T20s outside international cricket, he was representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL in the year 2015. Since that game, Starc has conceded 8.14 runs an over across all T20s, as against his overall career economy of 7.47. His average in the intervening period, meanwhile, has been 25.53 versus a career average of 19.74. And during the same period, Starc has gone at 9.62 runs an over in the death overs - his career economy in that phase is 8.74 - which ended up becoming the reason for his being dropped during the World Cup in 2022.

And yet, Starc is one of the most sought-after players at the IPL. Only seven players made more than Starc's INR 5 crore in the 2014 auction, the first time he played in the IPL. RCB retained him, and that yielded 20 wickets in the next IPL. Injury and workload management kept him away in 2016 and 2017, but in 2018, only five players attracted higher bids than the INR 9.4 crore Starc got from KKR. Injuries, preference to ODIs and Tests, and other personal reasons kept Starc away from the IPL since then until he came back for this season as the most expensive player bought at an auction ever: for INR 24.75 crore (approx. US $2.97m).

Even if you set aside the idiosyncrasies of auctions, Starc's appeal to the IPL has been constant and universal. In throwing big money at Starc, the IPL teams show they appreciate two things about T20 cricket: that bowlers have limited agency, and that potential trumps non-recent form. In a crunched format with ten wickets still available, it becomes even more important to separate actions from results when assessing bowlers in particular.

When it comes to Starc, the IPL doesn't see his numbers from the five matches he plays every year on an average. What it instead sees is the genuine pace, the left-arm angle, the height, the ability to swing the ball, and that he is an absolute great in the other two formats. There is also acknowledgement that it is easier for longer-format specialists to adjust to T20 than the other way around.

This year will see just the 28th IPL match for Mitchell Starc • BCCI

There is not a substantial amount of cause you can establish for Starc's middling numbers in T20s. Yes, the new ball swings less, and there is hardly any reverse, but that is true for all bowlers. Starc's handicap perhaps is his smooth action, which makes for spotting the ball sooner than irregular actions, thus making his pace appear lesser to the batter than what the speed gun registers. Still, if he can consistently stay north of 145kph, it is a big asset in the IPL regardless of the smoothness and the orthodoxy of his action.

Evidently, we have precious little to go by. Starc has hardly ever played a tournament for long enough for proper analysis or match-ups to develop, or for him to make alterations against certain players and come back. On Saturday in Kolkata, Starc will begin addressing one of the anomalies of our times when he goes up against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the side led by Pat Cummins, another great fast bowler in other formats, and who also happens to be the second-most expensive buy at an IPL auction ever.

This year will see just the 28th IPL match for Starc; he has played fewer in the BBL, and none in any other league.