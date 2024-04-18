Live blog - Punjab Kings drop Bairstow vs Mumbai Indians

Live
Live blog - Punjab Kings drop Bairstow vs Mumbai IndiansBy Sreshth Shah
MI fans rejoice... SKY is off the mark
In his last five innings, Suryakumar Yadav's scores are 56, 100, 0, 52, 0.
So good things happen for SKY when he gets off the mark!
He has already hit a six off Arshdeep and a four off Rabada. Mumbai 36/1 in four overs
A first-baller for Rabada
Bad is sometimes good. Rabada starts the third over with a short and wide ball, but Kishan has found the man at deep backward point. Credit to the Kings for keeping the fielder there, but Rabada's delivery would've cleared the man for six on most occasions.
This time it doesn't, and Rabada reaches a landmark: 250 T20 wickets! Kishan makes eight in eight balls.
Speaking of Rabada, he has been on a solid run in IPL 2024. He has made his best start to an IPL season in terms of wicket-taking since his IPL 2020 Purple Cap winning season, picking up 10 wickets in 7* games so far. He also has an economy of 6.59 against right-hand batters in IPL 2024, but I doubt that particular stat matters much since Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav are outliers when it comes to batters.
The first mini-battle
Left-hand batter Ishan Kishan takes strike, and Curran throws the ball to Liam Livingstone. Kishan faces four balls in all, scoring only two, but Rohit manages to clatter a four to end the over and give Mumbai 6/0 in one over.
Livingstone nearly bowled the perfect first over with only two runs in five balls. But as they say, it doesn't matter how you start, only how you finish. Still, Punjab and he would take six against this pair.
From the other end, Arshdeep Singh. He has a terrific record against Kishan, dismissing the batter three times in 12 balls in T20s, across four innings. He has stifled Rohit with a strike-rate of only 106. Concedes two boundaries in an 11-run over where he may feel a bit unlucky.
Who wins this game?
Inspired by a poster on display from a young fan at Mullanpur.
Can Kings curb MI's opening pair?
184 Partnership strike-rate between Rohit and Kishan in IPL 2024
These two have three fifty partnerships and one century stand in six innings. But Mullanpur has been a sluggish surface, with the lowest powerplay run-rate (7.3) among all venues in IPL 2024. In fact, it is nearly two runs less than the tournament average for the first six overs.
Will the MI opening pair be equally fluent here now that they've left the comforts of Wankhede?
Toss: PBKS bowl first, no Bairstow
The Punjab Kings captain is out with a shoulder niggle, so Sam Curran will continue leading. Wins the toss and says he wants to put pressure with the ball early. Big news is Rilee Rossouw replaces out-of-form Jonny Bairstow. They have uncapped batters Shivam Singh and Harpreet Bhatia on the bench, alongside big-hitter Rishi Dhawan.
My colleague Matt Roller chips in about Bairstow: "Only two 50s across formats during a long winter in India for him - the only England player involved in all three of the World Cup, Test series and IPL."
Hardik Pandya says he wants his whole group to step up, not only individuals. They'll bat first with no changes.
250 IPL games for Rohit
Six titles. Five as captain. A special milestone today for the Deccan Chargers and Mumbai player.
Happy birthday IPL!
On this day in 2008, the biggest cricket league took birth. In those years, Mumbai have won five titles while the Kings have made just the one final and haven't made a playoff in over a decade.
Do or die match?
It sure feels like it, when it comes to Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. One of these two sides will end up with five defeats in seven games after tonight, and coming back from that is very rare when it comes to playoff qualification.
Doing so in an eight-team tournament was hard enough, in a ten-team event it becomes harder.
Welcome to match 33.
