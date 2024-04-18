Live blog - Punjab Kings drop Bairstow vs Mumbai Indians

Bad is sometimes good. Rabada starts the third over with a short and wide ball, but Kishan has found the man at deep backward point. Credit to the Kings for keeping the fielder there, but Rabada's delivery would've cleared the man for six on most occasions.

Speaking of Rabada, he has been on a solid run in IPL 2024. He has made his best start to an IPL season in terms of wicket-taking since his IPL 2020 Purple Cap winning season, picking up 10 wickets in 7* games so far. He also has an economy of 6.59 against right-hand batters in IPL 2024, but I doubt that particular stat matters much since Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav are outliers when it comes to batters.