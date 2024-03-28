Live blog - Jaiswal falls early

He's back • Associated Press

Pace is in. In his 100th IPL match, Rishabh Pant has won the toss and decided to field first. Both the captains wanted to bowl first when there is no dew or less dew. In Jaipur, this is also the time when you can take advantage of a slow pitch.

Great news that Anrich Nortje is back. It might have been an interesting choice in terms of whom to leave out but Shai Hope's back spasms made it an easy call for them.

Bad news that Ishant Sharma, who didn't finish his spell last match, is still not match fit. Mukesh Kumar comes in for him. It might seem odd that they have replaced a batter and a bowler with two bowlers, but that is because they are bowling first. Surely they will bring in a batter in the second innings of the game.

RR have not made a change at all. Theirs is the beautiful balance where they start with just three overseas players and then make a change based on the requirement at that point. Most likely they will bring in Nadre Burger for the second innings.

Rajasthan Royals YBK Jaiswal, JC Buttler, SV Samson*†, R Parag, SO Hetmyer, DC Jurel, R Ashwin, TA Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, YS Chahal