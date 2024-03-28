Live blog - Jaiswal falls early

Live
Live blog - Jaiswal falls earlyBy Sidharth Monga
Jaiswal falls early
A couple of balls after Yashasvi Jaiswal walked at his recent Test team-mate, Mukesh Kumar, and drove him for a four, Mukesh comes back with what is an unplayable ball given the intent T20 players bat with. This has seamed in appreciably immediately after one seamed away. Jaiswal has no time for niceties, he tries a big hit, and misses the ball completely. Last year's second-quickest opening stand has been broken early. RR 9 for 1 in two overs.
Home comforts
8 Number of matches, out of 8 so far, won by the home side. Let game 9 begin
On the Rishabh Pant trail
Our correspondent Shashank Kishore is in Jaipur for this match. And he is keeping a close eye on Rishabh Pant making this miraculous comeback ahead of the schedule the doctors game him. Here is a dispatch from Kishore.
For the first time in a while, I'd think, Rishabh Pant has experienced absolute normalcy. Both at training and on the field. Two days ago, at training, Jake Frazer-McGurk and Pant had a six-hitting contest in the middle, oblivious to what anyone was doing besides them. There was a competitive streak to it as well, each guessing how much to measure the other's hit and then trying to out-do that. And they'd challenge the other with imaginary fields. They were at it until someone actually realised they were quickly running out of old balls. Pant appeared chatty and relaxed. That session was only a few hours after the entire team was bathed in the afterglow of their Holi celebration. Outside of training, Pant has spent considerable time chatting with the younger players and the newcomers. Even today, as soon as he got to the ground, Pant quickly got the group together into a huddle, and spoke at length. He then oversaw a quick bowling session, just to see how Mukesh Kumar was going. Mukesh had a 'niggle' that forced him to miss the opening game. After that, he did some keeping drills for 10 minutes and walked off to gear up for toss. Nice & easy.
Nortje is back, DC bowl
Pace is in. In his 100th IPL match, Rishabh Pant has won the toss and decided to field first. Both the captains wanted to bowl first when there is no dew or less dew. In Jaipur, this is also the time when you can take advantage of a slow pitch.
Great news that Anrich Nortje is back. It might have been an interesting choice in terms of whom to leave out but Shai Hope's back spasms made it an easy call for them.
Bad news that Ishant Sharma, who didn't finish his spell last match, is still not match fit. Mukesh Kumar comes in for him. It might seem odd that they have replaced a batter and a bowler with two bowlers, but that is because they are bowling first. Surely they will bring in a batter in the second innings of the game.
RR have not made a change at all. Theirs is the beautiful balance where they start with just three overseas players and then make a change based on the requirement at that point. Most likely they will bring in Nadre Burger for the second innings.
Rajasthan Royals YBK Jaiswal, JC Buttler, SV Samson*†, R Parag, SO Hetmyer, DC Jurel, R Ashwin, TA Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, YS Chahal
Delhi Capitals MR Marsh, DA Warner, RK Bhui, RR Pant*†, T Stubbs, AR Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, A Nortje, KK Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
Match 9, IPL 2024, RR vs DC
Welcome to the ninth match of the IPL. It is Rajasthan Royals hosting Delhi Capitals. R Ashwin going up against his old team. Anrich Nortje coming back hopefully. Eyes on Prithvi Shaw. Eyes also on the RR Impact Player strategy where they start with three overseas players and then bring in Andre Burger or an overseas batter based on the situation. A lot to watch out for. Welcome.
