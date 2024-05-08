Matches (6)
Report

Head, Abhishek and Bhuvneshwar star as SRH smash LSG and knock out MI

Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the stifling of LSG's batters, before Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma blew away their bowlers

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
08-May-2024 • 53 mins ago
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma provided yet another aggressive start, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024, Hyderabad, May 8, 2024

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma got the job done all on their own  •  Associated Press

Sunrisers Hyderabad 167 for 0 (Head 89*, Abhishek 75*) beat Lucknow Super Giants 165 for 4 (Badoni 55*, Pooran 48*, Bhuvneshwar 2-12) by ten wickets
Sunrisers Hyderabad obliterated Lucknow Super Giants, first stifling them with the new ball and then sensationally chasing down 166 in just 9.4 overs - the highest 10-over score in any T20. The massive win lifted them to No. 3 on the points table with 14 points in 12 matches, and also gave them a much-needed net-run-rate boost. The chase was so brutal that LSG didn't even bother with their Impact Player.
A lot will rightly be spoken of the explosive batting of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who got to their fifties in 16 and 19 balls respectively, putting on a hundred between them inside the powerplay for the second time this IPL, both times the highest powerplay scores in all T20 cricket.
However, it was with the ball that SRH set up the win. Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the way with figures of 4-0-12-2, conceding only singles, completely shutting down the LSG top order, which scored just 66 in the first 11.2 overs. That the top order had not been enterprising enough was underscored by the unbroken 99-run stand off 52 balls between Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran, which eventually proved to be hopelessly inadequate.
Mumbai Indians were collateral damage on the night, knocked out of contention for the playoffs by this result, the first team at IPL 2024 to be officially out.

Bhuvneshwar gets stuck in

A word about the fear surrounding the SRH batters first. It was that fear which, in part, prompted LSG to bat first. And then they ran into Bhuvneshwar, who was unerring in his length and drew movement off the pitch. Quinton de Kock - 66 off 66 off Bhuvneshwar in T20 cricket overall - managed just 1 off 4 off him, those four balls inclusive of a near-dismissal and his wicket, caught superbly by Nitish Reddy at deep-square leg.
It was a sensational catch made to look easy as Reddy took it over his head, threw it back in the field of play, stepped out and came back to complete the catch, but Sanvir Singh soon outdid him with a low catch diving forward at mid-on to send back Marcus Stoinis. Bhuvneshwar ended the powerplay with 3-0-7-2. Add Shahbaz Ahmed's 2-0-9-0 to that, and LSG had had their worst powerplay of the year: 27 for 2.
IPL debutant, the Sri Lanka legspinner V Viyaskanth, kept the lid on after the powerplay only for Krunal Pandya to inject some momentum into the innings by hitting Jaydev Unadkat for successive sixes, the tournament's 999th and 1000th. The first one was an extraordinary straight hook to a head-high slower bouncer over long-on. Little did we know the shot would become a mere footnote by the time the night was done.

Badoni, Pooran rescue LSG

KL Rahul, 29 off 33, perished trying to hit the pace of Pat Cummins, and Krunal was run out by the SRH captain and birthday boy as he tried to steal a single when the boundaries were not coming. It had taken 9.1 overs for the first four of the innings, but Badoni and Pooran found the boundary regularly. Badoni led the charge by moving around in the crease and manipulating the field, getting to a fifty in 28 balls. Pooran joined in towards the end, using the pace of T Natarajan and Cummins. Two of the quickest bowlers on display, Cummins and Natarajan, went for 97 between them.
Full report to follow...
Travis HeadAbhishek SharmaBhuvneshwar KumarAyush BadoniNicholas PooranLucknow Super GiantsSunrisers HyderabadLSG vs SRHIndian Premier League

Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Head, Abhishek and Bhuvneshwar star as SRH smash LSG and knock out MI

SRH Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Abhishek Sharma
not out7528
TM Head
not out8930
Extras(lb 1, w 2)
Total167(0 wkts; 9.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
KKR1183161.453
RR1183160.476
SRH1275140.406
CSK1165120.700
DC126612-0.316
LSG126612-0.769
RCB11478-0.049
PBKS11478-0.187
MI12488-0.212
GT11478-1.320
Full Table
