SRH break speed records in astonishing chase against LSG
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma ran down the target of 167 with 62 balls to spare and ten wickets in hand
62 Balls remaining when Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved their target of 166 in 9.4 overs against Lucknow Super Giants - the biggest such margin in chases of 150-plus in T20 cricket. The previous biggest win was when Brisbane Heat chased down 157 against Melbourne Stars with 60 balls to spare in the 2018-19 BBL.
167 SRH's total in 9.4 overs against LSG is the highest by any team by the end of the tenth over in men's T20s (where ball-by-ball data is available). The previous highest was Worcestershire's 162 against Northamptonshire in 2018.
107 SRH's score at the end of the powerplay against LSG is the second highest in men's T20s (where ball-by-ball data is available). The highest also belongs to SRH, when they smashed 125 for 0 against Delhi Capitals last month.
146 Sixes hit by SRH in 12 matches in IPL 2024, the most sixes hit by a team in any T20 tournament. The previous highest was 145 sixes by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018.
80 Difference between the powerplay scores of SRH (107 for 0) and LSG (27 for 2) in Hyderabad - it's the largest in the IPL, surpassing the 80-run difference in last Saturday's game between RCB (92 for 1) and GT (23 for 3).
3 Fifties for Travis Head in fewer than 20 balls in the IPL. Jake Fraser-McGurk is the only other batter with three sub-20-ball fifties. Head has two 16-ball fifties, the joint fastest for Sunrisers in the IPL.
17.27 Run rate of the 167-run partnership between Abhishek Sharma and Head in 9.4 overs against LSG - the highest for a 150-plus partnership in the IPL, and the second highest in all T20s.
2 Number of ten-wicket wins for SRH while chasing a target of 150-plus in the IPL. Their first effort was chasing 150 against Mumbai Indians in 2020. Only Pakistan have more than one ten-wicket win (2) in chases of 150-plus in T20 cricket.
30 Boundaries scored in 58 balls faced by SRH's openers against LSG - 16 fours and 14 sixes -the most in the first ten overs of a men's T20 match (where ball-by-ball data is available). For the record, Head and Abhishek ran only 12 singles and 2 twos.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo