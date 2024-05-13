Aussies at the IPL: Green's growth, Warner's return, as eyes turn to T20 World Cup

The IPL season is heading towards the business end while the T20 World Cup looms around the corner. Several Australians have been heavily involved in the IPL's race to the playoffs over the past week. Here is how some of them have fared.

He still hasn't quite unlocked the secret to death hitting but Australia's coaching staff will be thrilled with his development in the role as it only adds to his versatility for the upcoming World Cup. He also bowled well against Capitals, conceding one boundary in four overs. His second over, the 11th of the chase, was his best where he conceded three singles and three dots and ran out Tristan Stubbs with a stunning direct hit having sprinted to the striker's end to collect the ball in his follow-through before swivelling and hitting at the non-striker's to beat Stubbs after he was sent back by Axar Patel.