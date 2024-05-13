Aussies at the IPL: Green's growth, Warner's return, as eyes turn to T20 World Cup
Cameron Green and Travis Head both earned player of the match awards in the IPL last week
Green's growth in a new role bodes well for Australia
Warner misfires on return while Fraser-McGurk's scintillating form continues
'I'm lost for words' - The Travishek show leaves LSG stunned
SRH break speed records in astonishing chase against LSG
IPL playoff scenarios: RCB, CSK move closer with crucial wins
Du Plessis: We are proud of our bold style of cricket
Ponting on Porel: The moment I laid eyes on him, I knew he was a very special talent
Head's heroics continue while Cummins keeps on keeping on
Alex Malcolm is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo