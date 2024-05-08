Live Report - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

Live
Live Report - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super GiantsBy Sidharth Monga
We have 1000 sixes this IPL
For a while it looked like we might have to wait for the second innings to get there, but Krunal Pandya has hit two successive incredible sixes. The first one is unbelievable. A slower bouncer from Jaydev Unadkat, almost head high, but he has flat-batted it for a six over, wait for it, long-on. It is just an incredible hit. The next one is more orthodox, a drive back over Unadkat's head as he pitches it up and goes on pace. LSG 45 for 2 in eight overs.
�
�
�1
�
Early impressions on Viyaskanth
It is a helpful pitch - in that it is a little slow and gripping - but the areas that Viyaskanth has hit in his first over have been perfect. First impressions of a leggie quick through the air. Hasn't turned any of the balls big, but has shown his variations: the wrong'un, the front-of-the-hand ball. Just three off his first over. It is 30 for 2 after seven.
�1
�
�
�
LSG's slowest powerplay this year
27 Number of runs scored in the powerplay. Their slowest before this was 45. Time now for Viyaskanth, the leggie
�
�1
�
�2
Bhuvneshwar gets Stoinis
118 Number of powerplay wickets Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken in all T20 cricket. Only David Willey has taken more. Add to it his economy of 6. Colossal bowler. And he can thank Sanvir Singh for a low catch diving forward at mid-on. Marcus Stoinis is gone. LSG 21 for 2 in 4.2. In comes Krunal Pandya
�1
�1
�
�
Bhuvneshwar now gets de Kock out
Make it 70 balls for 67 runs for de Kock off Bhuvneshwar, but also make it two dismissals, caught superbly at deep square leg by Nitish Kumar Reddy, who makes the catch look ridiculously easy as he lobs the ball back in when stepping over and comes back in to claim it. LSG 13 for 1 in 2.1 overs. Marcus Stoinis is the new batter in.
�
�
�
�1
Cummins takes new ball
2 Number of times Pat Cummins has opened the attack this IPL. A good day to be doing it: his 31st birthday. KL Rahul hits him for a six but he concedes just nine. It's 13 for 0 after two.
�3
�
�
�
Bhuvneshwar continues to dominate de Kock
66 Number of runs de Kock has scored off Buvneshwar in all T20 cricket, including the first over today in which he nearly had de Kock lbw
�
�1
�2
�
The latest Sri Lankan in the IPL
Here is some background on Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.
Viyaskanth is the first born-and-bred cricketer from his city to appear in an internationally televised game from Sri Lanka. Jaffna - which Stallions ostensibly represent - is the intellectual and commercial hub of the Tamil north, and has through the course of its history been home to some of the island's most erudite figures. More recently, the north and the east of the island have also produced a separatist ethnic struggle. From the 80s until 2009, Tamil separatists were locked in a brutal war against the mostly-Sinhalese Sri Lankan state. That the state did not adequately represent them was among the north's many grievances. As there has never been a born-and-bred northern national cricketer (at least since Sri Lanka achieved Test status), the cricket team has been seen by many as merely a microcosm of a deeply flawed nation.
�7
�3
�3
�1
LSG bat; de Kock back but Mohsin misses out
KL Rahul has won the toss, and has decided to bat first. I suspect it has got a lot to do with denying SRH what they love to do. Quinton de Kock is back for them. The injured Mohsin Khan misses out. They have Amit Mishra in the substitutes today.
SRH have interesting changes. Snavir Singh and the Sri Lankan legspinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth makes his IPL debut.
Lucknow Super Giants Q de Kock, KL Rahul*†, MP Stoinis, N Pooran, A Badoni, DJ Hooda, KH Pandya, K Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq
Impact subs Yudhvir, Turner, Siddharth, Mishra, Padikkal
Sunrisers Hyderabad TM Head, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, H Klaasen†, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, PJ Cummins*, B Kumar, JD Unadkat, V Viyaskanth, T Natarajan
Impact subs Malik, Agarwal, Phillips, Washington, Abhishek
�1
�2
�1
�1
High stakes in Hyderabad
It's match 57 already. Time flies, doesn't it? Already we have high stakes involved, and not just for the participants in this match.
SRH and LSG are tied at 12 points each from 11 matches, which has them at joint-third on the table along with two other teams. One of them, DC, has played an extra match.
You can read all the scenarios here.
�2
�2
�1
�