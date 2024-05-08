Live Report - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

For a while it looked like we might have to wait for the second innings to get there, but Krunal Pandya has hit two successive incredible sixes. The first one is unbelievable. A slower bouncer from Jaydev Unadkat, almost head high, but he has flat-batted it for a six over, wait for it, long-on. It is just an incredible hit. The next one is more orthodox, a drive back over Unadkat's head as he pitches it up and goes on pace. LSG 45 for 2 in eight overs.