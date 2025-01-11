Matches (13)
DC vs MI Emirates, 1st Match at Dubai, ILT20, Jan 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match (N), Dubai (DICS), January 11, 2025, International League T20
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC
W
W
W
W
L
MI Emirates
W
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:16
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 222 Runs • 27.75 Avg • 122.65 SR
10 M • 188 Runs • 23.5 Avg • 129.65 SR
MIE10 M • 335 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 157.27 SR
MIE8 M • 282 Runs • 56.4 Avg • 179.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.43 Econ • 13.3 SR
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.34 Econ • 21 SR
10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.79 Econ • 11.87 SR
MIE8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.67 Econ • 13.5 SR
Squad
DC
MIE
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|-
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|11 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
