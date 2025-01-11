Matches (13)
DC vs MI Emirates, 1st Match at Dubai, ILT20, Jan 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match (N), Dubai (DICS), January 11, 2025, International League T20
Dubai Capitals FlagDubai Capitals
MI Emirates FlagMI Emirates
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:16
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sikandar Raza
10 M • 222 Runs • 27.75 Avg • 122.65 SR
SW Billings
10 M • 188 Runs • 23.5 Avg • 129.65 SR
MDKJ Perera
10 M • 335 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 157.27 SR
N Pooran
8 M • 282 Runs • 56.4 Avg • 179.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SC Kuggeleijn
8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.43 Econ • 13.3 SR
Waqar Salamkheil
10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.79 Econ • 11.87 SR
AJ Hosein
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.67 Econ • 13.5 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
DC
MIE
Player
Role
David Warner (c)
Opening Batter
Akif Raja 
Bowler
Ayman Ahamed 
-
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Joe Burns 
Batter
Dushmantha Chameera 
Bowler
Ben Dunk 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Farhan Khan 
-
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Haider Ali 
-
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Scott Kuggeleijn 
Bowling Allrounder
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
Brandon McMullen 
Batting Allrounder
Najibullah Zadran 
Middle order Batter
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Adam Rossington 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Garuka Sanketh 
Bowler
Dasun Shanaka 
Allrounder
Sharafuddin Ashraf 
Allrounder
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
Olly Stone 
Bowler
Jeffrey Vandersay 
Bowler
Joe Weatherley 
Batter
Zahir Khan 
Bowler
Zeeshan Naseer 
-
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days11 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
ADKR-----
DV-----
DC-----
GG-----
MIE-----
SW-----
Full Table