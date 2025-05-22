Mitchell Marsh, POTM: I actually first played for the Deccan Chargers, it's been a long journey. Happy to contribute tonight. Being given the opportunity to open, the partnership with Markram has helped me. We haven't had the best of seasons but the last two games are still important. I thought they bowled well early on. T20s these days, if you're 12 off 12 and not time it well, it's panic stations. But today showed you can bat through and go on to stitch big partnerships. It's been disappointing, all teams come in to win it. The IPL is a beast of a competition, you got to be on every game. Any team can beat any team and that makes it the best tournament in the world.