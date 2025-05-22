Matches (16)
IRE vs WI (1)
ENG v ZIM (1)
IPL (1)
PSL (1)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WCL 2 (1)

LSG vs GT, 64th Match at Ahmedabad, IPL, May 22 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
64th Match (N), Ahmedabad, May 22, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Lucknow Super Giants FlagLucknow Super Giants

#6

235/2
Gujarat Titans FlagGujarat Titans

#1

(20 ov, T:236) 202/9

LSG won by 33 runs

Player Of The Match
117 (64)
mitchell-marsh
Cricinfo's MVP
117.17 ptsImpact List
mitchell-marsh
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
GT Win & Bat
41%
LSG Win & Bat
14%
GT Win & Bowl
29%
LSG Win & Bowl
16%
6.1K votes
Match centre 
Scores: K Vairavan | Comms: Ekanth
Scorecard summary
Lucknow Super Giants 235/2(20 overs)
Mitchell Marsh
117 (64)
Sai Kishore
1/34 (3)
Nicholas Pooran
56* (27)
Arshad Khan
1/36 (3)
Gujarat Titans 202/9(20 overs)
M Shahrukh Khan
57 (29)
Will O’Rourke
3/27 (4)
Sherfane Rutherford
38 (22)
Ayush Badoni
2/4 (1)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo’s Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Mitchell Marsh
LSG117.17117(64)117.12117.17---
Will O’Rourke
LSG101.54---3/274.2101.54
M Shahrukh Khan
GT65.5457(29)62.8665.54---
Nicholas Pooran
LSG65.1656(27)58.6365.16---
Akash Singh
LSG41.61---1/291.6841.61
View full list
end of over 204 runs • 2 wickets
GT: 202/9CRR: 10.10 
Rashid Khan4 (4b)
Ayush Badoni 1-0-4-2
Avesh Khan 3.5-0-51-2

A loss for GT means they won't automatically make the top-two. What does that mean scenariois-wise? Click here to find out. RCB will be playing tomorrow, join in to find out if they can win and progress towards Qualifier 1. Thanks for joining tonight, it's goodbye from me, Ekanth, Vishal Dikshit, and our scorers, K Vairavan and Thilak Ram.

Mitchell Marsh, POTM: I actually first played for the Deccan Chargers, it's been a long journey. Happy to contribute tonight. Being given the opportunity to open, the partnership with Markram has helped me. We haven't had the best of seasons but the last two games are still important. I thought they bowled well early on. T20s these days, if you're 12 off 12 and not time it well, it's panic stations. But today showed you can bat through and go on to stitch big partnerships. It's been disappointing, all teams come in to win it. The IPL is a beast of a competition, you got to be on every game. Any team can beat any team and that makes it the best tournament in the world.

Rishabh Pant, LSG captain: Happy. We talk about playing good cricket, we've shown on occasion we can do that. There were times in the tournament where we had our chances (but didn't make it), but it's part and parcel of the game. It was always a question of getting the top three today, but the way Shahrukh played gives them hope. At the same time, we knew the target was above par. Bowlers held their nerves well. Coming into the tournament, there were injury concerns. We made sure it's something we wouldn't talk about. The whole batting unit has played, we lacked a bit on the fielding side. We can't make excuses, just want to learn and move on.

Will O'Rourke: Lot of fun out there, T20 is fickle. But when you got 240, it's tough to chase down. GT bowled hard lengths and it was up and down, my gameplan was the same. You always have to mix things up in T20s, I'm still working on my game. I'm drenched in sweat, getting used to conditions was key. And also just taking confidence and knowing all things are possible. We have a great crew of Indian and overseas boys who have welcomed me with open arms.

Shubman Gill, GT captain: We gave 15-20 extra. If we'd stopped them at 210-220 it would've been better, that was a huge difference. (Was bowling first just to test things out before the playoffs?) No, honestly. We bowled well in the powerplay, yes, we didn't get wickets. But they scored 180 in the next 14 overs which was a lot. We were right in the game till the 17th over. Shahrukh and Rutherford batted well. Getting momentum back will be key in the next game.

Ali: "Should've LSG be below KKR in the table due to their NRR?" No, LSG have more wins. That's the first criterion to decide a tiebreak

Samrat Ahuja: "Is Will Rourke a permanent or a temporary replacement for LSG! Early signs are that LSG has hit a jackpot by signing him, albeit a bit too late in the season!" Not temporary, he replaced Mayank

11:41pm: What a curious game. When GT's top order got off to a healthy start, it seemed like they'll cruise again. LSG were a bowler short after Akash had to leave after one ball. But then, all three of the top order fell within the first ten overs for a change. GT's middle order was finally tested and Shahrukh actually brought them abreast but O'Rourke struck twice in the 17th over. Avesh, who was expensive early on, bowled some effective low full tosses to push GT out of the game.

19.6
W
Badoni to Sai Kishore, OUT

Another lefty beaten on the slog sweep. Loopy length ball lands on middle and hits leg to complete a 33-run win for LSG against the table-toppers!

Sai Kishore b Badoni 1 (2b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 50
19.5
1
Badoni to Rashid Khan, 1 run

Wide and fullish, close to the tramline, Rashid is on one knee slashing to long-off

19.4
1
Badoni to Sai Kishore, 1 run

Slow for a change. Loopy and full, well outside off as Sai Kishore makes room. Chips a drive to long-off

19.3
W
Badoni to Rabada, OUT

Hirs middle and leg. Fullish ball angled in from wide of the crease. Around the wicket too. Rabada tries to slog it over cow corner, misses

Kagiso Rabada b Badoni 2 (3b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 66.66
19.2
1
Badoni to Rashid Khan, 1 run

Wide and full, slapped over the bowler. Long-off runs right to keep it to two

Interesting action for Badoni, release is almost wrong-footed and he slings it

19.1
1
Badoni to Rabada, 1 run

Shortish and flat on off, 102ks, pulled to long-on

Only four fielders out due to slow over rate. Badoni, the part timer to bowl, but it's just formalities now

end of over 195 runs • 1 wicket
GT: 198/7CRR: 10.42 RRR: 38.00 • Need 38 from 6b
Kagiso Rabada1 (1b)
Rashid Khan2 (2b)
Avesh Khan 3.5-0-51-2
Shahbaz Ahmed 4-0-41-1

Mahesh: "Avesh Khan becomes a possessed bowler while bowling his last two overs. He executes Yorkers almost perfectly." His low full tosses are almost top-of-shoe height rather than shin

18.6
1
Avesh Khan to Rabada, 1 run

Single would do too. Yorker just inside the off-side tramline, all Rabada can do is jam it to point. Equation now mathematically beyond GT's reach

Rabada out to bat. One dot is all LSG need

18.5
W
Avesh Khan to Shahrukh Khan, OUT

Taken at cover and that has to be the game! Avesh continues to go for yorkers, it was a low full toss with the seam pointing towards leg slip. Shahrukh got low and tried to brook it across the line but toed it straight up. He walks back despondent

M Shahrukh Khan c sub (Ravi Bishnoi) b Avesh Khan 57 (29b 5x4 3x6 49m) SR: 196.55

Venkat : "Khan, Khan and Khan. Khan's everywhere "

18.4
1
Avesh Khan to Rashid Khan, 1 run

Clothed again. Rashid is on leg stump heaving across the line, gets the low full toss along the ground to deep square leg

18.3
1
Avesh Khan to Shahrukh Khan, 1 run

Near yorker on off and Shahrukh can't elevate it. Driven hard, finds long-off

DG: "Top over from Shahbaz and perfect follow-up to O'Rourke's double wicket over."

18.2
1
Avesh Khan to Rashid Khan, 1 run

Nails the pace-on yorker on off. Rashid jams the bat on it late, gets it behind point

18.1
1
Avesh Khan to Shahrukh Khan, 1 run

Goes for the yorker, low full toss it is. Hit to long-on

Avesh, who was super-expensive, comes back with ample cushion. 43 needed off 12

end of over 187 runs • 1 wicket
GT: 193/6CRR: 10.72 RRR: 21.50 • Need 43 from 12b
M Shahrukh Khan55 (26b 5x4 3x6)
Shahbaz Ahmed 4-0-41-1
Will O’Rourke 4-0-27-3
17.6
W
Shahbaz Ahmed to Arshad Khan, OUT

Watch out for the collision... O'Rourke evades the fielder at point safely. Gets in front and takes the dolly around his chest. Was a wide ball on a shortish length that Arshad tried to drag leg side again. Bottom hand came off as he top-edged the pull

Arshad Khan c O'Rourke b Shahbaz Ahmed 1 (3b 0x4 0x6 4m) SR: 33.33
17.5
Shahbaz Ahmed to Arshad Khan, no run

Arshad tries to drag a wide length ball over deep midwicket with a slog sweep. But it's beyond his reach

17.5
1w
Shahbaz Ahmed to Arshad Khan, 1 wide

Another wide. This is shortish, angling away and well past the tramline. Let go

17.4
1
Shahbaz Ahmed to Shahrukh Khan, 1 run

Tight single taken, throw to the bowler is too far down. Was a shortish ball to which Shahrukh danced down and tried to mow across the line. Inside edged it to short fine

17.3
1
Shahbaz Ahmed to Arshad Khan, 1 run

Change-up there. Flat and at the stumps, on a length, whipped off the inner-half of the bat to deep square leg

17.3
1w
Shahbaz Ahmed to Arshad Khan, 1 wide

LSG's plan is clear - keep it wide. This one's too far away. The length ball is well past the off-side tramline and beats the slash across the line

17.2
1
Shahbaz Ahmed to Shahrukh Khan, 1 run

Dances down again, bowler goes wide again. Slapped to deep point

GT Flag
GT in death overs (in IPL, 2025)
INNS
13
WKTS
29
RR
12.04
AVE
17.10
17.1
2
Shahbaz Ahmed to Shahrukh Khan, 2 runs

Shahbaz deceives Shahrukh but the batter gets lucky. He charged too early, so the bowler went wide and flat on a short length. The batter reached out and tried to slap it with the horizontal bat. Toed it wide of the keeper

Shahbaz to Shahrukh

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
MR Marsh
117 runs (64)
10 fours8 sixes
Productive shot
pull
35 runs
4 fours3 sixes
Control
70%
M Shahrukh Khan
57 runs (29)
5 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
off drive
11 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
69%
Best performances - bowlers
W O'Rourke
O
4
M
0
R
27
W
3
ECO
6.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
2W
A Badoni
O
1
M
0
R
4
W
2
ECO
4
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
2W
View more stats
Match details
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
TossGujarat Titans, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
LSG
Mitchell Marsh
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.15, Second Session 21.15-22.45
Match days22 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
LSG Player Replacement
Impact player
Akash Singh
in
Mitchell Marsh
 out (1st innings, 19.6 ov)
GT Player Replacement
Impact player
Sai Sudharsan
in
Prasidh Krishna
 out (1st innings, 19.6 ov)
Umpires
India
KN AnanthapadmanabhanDRS
India
Mohit KrishnadasDRS
TV Umpire
India
Nitin Menon
Reserve Umpire
India
Kaushik Gandhi
Match Referee
India
Amit Sharma
PointsLucknow Super Giants 2, Gujarat Titans 0
Language
English
Win Probability
LSG 100%
LSGGT
100%50%100%LSG InningsGT Innings

Over 20 • GT 202/9

Kagiso Rabada b Badoni 2 (3b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 66.66
W
Sai Kishore b Badoni 1 (2b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 50
W
LSG won by 33 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

Batter-only deal allows Marsh to take 'the game on and intimidate the opposition'

Mitchell Marsh "has made an adjustment in his technique where he is really holding his shape going down the ground," Varun Aaron says

Batter-only deal allows Marsh to take 'the game on and intimidate the opposition'

Rashid and fourth seamer remain concerns but GT 'not massively off' ahead of playoffs

The gaps in the bowling line up have "been really camouflaged by their great batting," Varun Aaron says

Rashid and fourth seamer remain concerns but GT 'not massively off' ahead of playoffs

The middle-order silver lining in Gujarat Titans' heavy defeat

The success of GT's top three this season has left others precious little time to impress, so this was a vital opportunity ahead of the playoffs

The middle-order silver lining in Gujarat Titans' heavy defeat

Marsh jumps to fourth spot on IPL 2025 Orange Cap table after maiden IPL hundred

Sai Sudharsan continues to lead the batting charts but Gill is just two runs away from him

Marsh jumps to fourth spot on IPL 2025 Orange Cap table after maiden IPL hundred

Marsh ton, O'Rourke three-for headline LSG's big win against table-toppers

Shahrukh Khan and Sherfane Rutherford kept GT in the game but they eventually fell well short

Marsh ton, O'Rourke three-for headline LSG's big win against table-toppers
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
GT Innings
Player NameRB
B Sai Sudharsan
caught2116
Shubman Gill
caught3520
JC Buttler
bowled3318
SE Rutherford
caught3822
M Shahrukh Khan
caught5729
R Tewatia
caught23
Arshad Khan
caught13
Rashid Khan
not out44
K Rabada
bowled23
R Sai Kishore
bowled12
Extras(lb 1, w 7)
Total202(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT1394180.602
RCB1283170.482
PBKS1283170.389
MI1385161.292
DC136613-0.019
LSG136712-0.337
KKR1356120.193
SRH12479-1.005
RR144108-0.549
CSK133106-1.030
Full Table