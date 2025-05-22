Another lefty beaten on the slog sweep. Loopy length ball lands on middle and hits leg to complete a 33-run win for LSG against the table-toppers!
LSG vs GT, 64th Match at Ahmedabad, IPL, May 22 2025 - Match Result
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|LSG
|117.17
|117(64)
|117.12
|117.17
|-
|-
|-
|LSG
|101.54
|-
|-
|-
|3/27
|4.2
|101.54
|GT
|65.54
|57(29)
|62.86
|65.54
|-
|-
|-
|LSG
|65.16
|56(27)
|58.63
|65.16
|-
|-
|-
|LSG
|41.61
|-
|-
|-
|1/29
|1.68
|41.61
A loss for GT means they won't automatically make the top-two. What does that mean scenariois-wise? Click here to find out. RCB will be playing tomorrow, join in to find out if they can win and progress towards Qualifier 1. Thanks for joining tonight, it's goodbye from me, Ekanth, Vishal Dikshit, and our scorers, K Vairavan and Thilak Ram.
Mitchell Marsh, POTM: I actually first played for the Deccan Chargers, it's been a long journey. Happy to contribute tonight. Being given the opportunity to open, the partnership with Markram has helped me. We haven't had the best of seasons but the last two games are still important. I thought they bowled well early on. T20s these days, if you're 12 off 12 and not time it well, it's panic stations. But today showed you can bat through and go on to stitch big partnerships. It's been disappointing, all teams come in to win it. The IPL is a beast of a competition, you got to be on every game. Any team can beat any team and that makes it the best tournament in the world.
Rishabh Pant, LSG captain: Happy. We talk about playing good cricket, we've shown on occasion we can do that. There were times in the tournament where we had our chances (but didn't make it), but it's part and parcel of the game. It was always a question of getting the top three today, but the way Shahrukh played gives them hope. At the same time, we knew the target was above par. Bowlers held their nerves well. Coming into the tournament, there were injury concerns. We made sure it's something we wouldn't talk about. The whole batting unit has played, we lacked a bit on the fielding side. We can't make excuses, just want to learn and move on.
Will O'Rourke: Lot of fun out there, T20 is fickle. But when you got 240, it's tough to chase down. GT bowled hard lengths and it was up and down, my gameplan was the same. You always have to mix things up in T20s, I'm still working on my game. I'm drenched in sweat, getting used to conditions was key. And also just taking confidence and knowing all things are possible. We have a great crew of Indian and overseas boys who have welcomed me with open arms.
Shubman Gill, GT captain: We gave 15-20 extra. If we'd stopped them at 210-220 it would've been better, that was a huge difference. (Was bowling first just to test things out before the playoffs?) No, honestly. We bowled well in the powerplay, yes, we didn't get wickets. But they scored 180 in the next 14 overs which was a lot. We were right in the game till the 17th over. Shahrukh and Rutherford batted well. Getting momentum back will be key in the next game.
Ali: "Should've LSG be below KKR in the table due to their NRR?" No, LSG have more wins. That's the first criterion to decide a tiebreak
Samrat Ahuja: "Is Will Rourke a permanent or a temporary replacement for LSG! Early signs are that LSG has hit a jackpot by signing him, albeit a bit too late in the season!" Not temporary, he replaced Mayank
11:41pm: What a curious game. When GT's top order got off to a healthy start, it seemed like they'll cruise again. LSG were a bowler short after Akash had to leave after one ball. But then, all three of the top order fell within the first ten overs for a change. GT's middle order was finally tested and Shahrukh actually brought them abreast but O'Rourke struck twice in the 17th over. Avesh, who was expensive early on, bowled some effective low full tosses to push GT out of the game.
Wide and fullish, close to the tramline, Rashid is on one knee slashing to long-off
Slow for a change. Loopy and full, well outside off as Sai Kishore makes room. Chips a drive to long-off
Hirs middle and leg. Fullish ball angled in from wide of the crease. Around the wicket too. Rabada tries to slog it over cow corner, misses
Wide and full, slapped over the bowler. Long-off runs right to keep it to two
Interesting action for Badoni, release is almost wrong-footed and he slings it
Shortish and flat on off, 102ks, pulled to long-on
Only four fielders out due to slow over rate. Badoni, the part timer to bowl, but it's just formalities now
Mahesh: "Avesh Khan becomes a possessed bowler while bowling his last two overs. He executes Yorkers almost perfectly." His low full tosses are almost top-of-shoe height rather than shin
Single would do too. Yorker just inside the off-side tramline, all Rabada can do is jam it to point. Equation now mathematically beyond GT's reach
Rabada out to bat. One dot is all LSG need
Taken at cover and that has to be the game! Avesh continues to go for yorkers, it was a low full toss with the seam pointing towards leg slip. Shahrukh got low and tried to brook it across the line but toed it straight up. He walks back despondent
Venkat : "Khan, Khan and Khan. Khan's everywhere "
Clothed again. Rashid is on leg stump heaving across the line, gets the low full toss along the ground to deep square leg
Near yorker on off and Shahrukh can't elevate it. Driven hard, finds long-off
DG: "Top over from Shahbaz and perfect follow-up to O'Rourke's double wicket over."
Nails the pace-on yorker on off. Rashid jams the bat on it late, gets it behind point
Goes for the yorker, low full toss it is. Hit to long-on
Avesh, who was super-expensive, comes back with ample cushion. 43 needed off 12
Watch out for the collision... O'Rourke evades the fielder at point safely. Gets in front and takes the dolly around his chest. Was a wide ball on a shortish length that Arshad tried to drag leg side again. Bottom hand came off as he top-edged the pull
Arshad tries to drag a wide length ball over deep midwicket with a slog sweep. But it's beyond his reach
Another wide. This is shortish, angling away and well past the tramline. Let go
Tight single taken, throw to the bowler is too far down. Was a shortish ball to which Shahrukh danced down and tried to mow across the line. Inside edged it to short fine
Change-up there. Flat and at the stumps, on a length, whipped off the inner-half of the bat to deep square leg
LSG's plan is clear - keep it wide. This one's too far away. The length ball is well past the off-side tramline and beats the slash across the line
Dances down again, bowler goes wide again. Slapped to deep point
Shahbaz deceives Shahrukh but the batter gets lucky. He charged too early, so the bowler went wide and flat on a short length. The batter reached out and tried to slap it with the horizontal bat. Toed it wide of the keeper
Shahbaz to Shahrukh
1W
2W
2W
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Toss
|Gujarat Titans, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.15, Second Session 21.15-22.45
|Match days
|22 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
|LSG Player Replacement
Impact player:
|GT Player Replacement
Impact player:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Lucknow Super Giants 2, Gujarat Titans 0
Over 20 • GT 202/9
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|21
|16
|caught
|35
|20
|bowled
|33
|18
|caught
|38
|22
|caught
|57
|29
|caught
|2
|3
|caught
|1
|3
|not out
|4
|4
|bowled
|2
|3
|bowled
|1
|2
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 7)
|Total
|202(9 wkts; 20 ovs)