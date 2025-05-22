Live Report: Marsh ton gives LSG consolation win against Gujarat Titans

Live
Live Report: Marsh ton gives LSG consolation win against Gujarat TitansBy Hemant Brar
LSG win by 33 runs
It's all over. GT finish on 202 for 9. They gave a fight but it was not enough.
The 17th over by O'Rourke was the turning point. In the last four overs, GT scored only 20 runs and did not hit a single boundary. Ayush Badoni picked up two wickets in the final over as LSG won both their games against GT this season.
2
5
1
4
LSG all over it
Shahrukh was GT's last hope. He had brought up his fifty off 22 balls. For comparison, Pooran took 23 balls for his fifty. But with wickets falling at the other end, it was too much to do for Shahrukh.
He tried to go hard but lost his shape in that. GT needed 54 from the last four overs but there hasn't been a single boundary in the three overs since then. With 38 needed from six overs, it's all over.
GT stay on 18 points but they still control their destiny. A win against CSK in their last game will still confirm a top-two finish for them.
1
1
1
1
Catches win matches
It's an age-old saying in cricket that catches win matches. We don't know the result yet but catches are definitely keeping LSG in the contest. Earlier, Markram and Samad took excellent catches to send back the GT openers. Now Ravi Bishnoi has taken an equally brilliant catch to see the back of Rutherford. The batter flicked O'Rourke towards midwicket. Bishnoi ran in and put in a slide to complete the catch.
On the next four balls, O'Rourke conceded just four singles. That put pressure on Tewatia to go big on the last ball. He tried but ended up holing out to long-on, Himmat Singh completing a regulation catch this time.
GT 186/5 after 17. They need 50 from three.
3
2
The contest is not over yet
GT's middle order may not have scored too many runs but they have the highest strike rate in the tournament. And Shahrukh Khan and Sherfane Rutherford have not only scored quickly but have also kept wickets intact. Thw two have added 69 in 33 balls since Buttler's departure.
The last two overs alone have produced 36 runs.
4
2
4
•
1
6
6
1
2
4
6
•
GT 165/3 after 15. They need 71 from five
2
1
2
Akash Rathi?
2
1
Injured Akash Singh hurts GT
Akash Singh had started the sixth over. But he could bowl only one ball as he split his webbing on the right hand trying to stop Gill's drive. His whole hand was covered in blood. He could not bowl any further and walked off.
Now, with his hand heavily strapped, he came back to bowl the tenth over, his final. And he has landed a crucial, probably decisive, blow. Bowling around the wicket, he slipped in a slower ball at 107.1 that came back in with the angle and breached Buttler's defence.
Akash dedicated the wicket to Digvesh Rathi, bringing out the notebook celebration and pointing towards the dressing room.
GT losing their top three in 9.3 overs is the earliest it has happened this season.
GT 97/3 for ten. They need 139 from the remaning ten.
2
What's ailing Rashid Khan?
Samad's brilliance sends back Gill
Is that the game? Maybe not yet. But this is a massive blow for GT. Gill was looking as sublime as ever. He had scythed Avesh for four earlier in the over. This time he tried to take the aerial route. It was a full delivery but the bat slightly rotated in Gill's hand, leading in a slice to the left of long-off. Abdul Samad put in a sprint sideways and dived to complete the catch.
Sherfane Rutherford is the new man in.
GT 85 for 2 after eight
1
1
Buttler brings sixes
1
•
4
6
6
4
GT's first six comes in the sixth over of the innings, off Jos Buttler's bat. In a sequence of four balls, he hit Avesh Khan for 4, 6, 6, 4. He started with scoop, followed by a charge down the ground to just clear deep midwicket. Then he stepped away for a straight six before drilling the final ball of the over for a six.
Buttler vs Avesh in T20s now reads 35 balls, 70 runs, three dismissals.
That 20-run over takes GT to 67/1 after six overs.
1
O'Rourke gets Sudharsan
Sudharsan had cut the previous ball over covers for a four. So Will O'Rourke bowled this one slightly fuller. Sudharsan went for a drive but was a touch early into the shot. As a result, the ball went in the air and Markram dived forward from mid-off to complete a low catch.
That brings Jos Buttler to the crease. One more wicket here and LSG will have the game in their pocket.
GT 46/1 after five
1
1
Gill, Sudharsan do it differently
Gill and Sudharsan have shown time and again that there is more than one way to skin a cat. They are yet to hit a six but have collected eight fours in the first four overs, Gill a couple of them with his trademark half-pull.
After four overs, GT have reached 42 for no loss.
1
Another challenge for GT's top three
GT have the most consistent top order in IPL 2025. Each of their top three has 500 or more runs, at an average of 50-plus and a strike rate of 150-plus. Their combined average in the tournament is 62.17; LSG are a distant second at 40.51.
In GT's last game, against Delhi Capitals, Gill and Sudharsan had chased down 200 on their own. Can they do it once? They have started strongly once again and have taken GT to 33 for no loss after three overs.
LSG post 235/2
Lucknow Super Giants 235 for 2 (Marsh 117, Pooran 56*, Sai Kishore 1-34) vs Gujarat Titans
Mitchell Marsh’s 117 off 64 balls powered Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a mammoth 235 for 2 against Gujarat Titans (GT) on a black-soil pitch in Ahmedabad. He was well-supported by Nicholas Pooran, who smashed an unbeaten 56 off 27, and Aiden Markram, who contributed 36 off 24.
It was a slippery start for GT after they inserted LSG after winning the toss. Arshad Khan slipped twice in his delivery stride in the second over of the innings. Two overs later, the ball seemingly slipped out of Kagiso Rabada’s hands. Markram took evasive action but Hawk-Eye deemed it to be a legal delivery. It would have been 2cm below Markram’s waist at the batting crease.
In between, Marsh and Markram had a few mis-hits but also found some boundaries. By the end of the powerplay, LSG had reached 53 for no loss.
With two right-handers in the middle, Shubman Gill introduced R Sai Kishore into the attack before Rashid Khan. Marsh hit two sixes off his first eight balls but the spinner did break the stand soon after with Markram’s wicket.
Rashid Khan came into the attack in the 12th over. Before this game, Marsh had scored only 31 off 33 balls against him. Tonight, he went 6, 4, 6, 4, 4, 1 in his first over.
Gill took the gamble of giving Sai Kishore an over with Pooran in the middle. It did not come off as Pooran farmed the strike and hit one six and one four in four balls off the spinner.
After a 91-run stand with Markram, Marsh added 121 off just 52 balls along with Pooran. Marsh brought up his hundred off 56 balls – his first in the IPL and second in all T20 cricket.
Marsh fell for 117 but Rishabh Pant gave a glimpse of what-if. He faced just six balls but sent two of them over the boundary line to remain unbeaten on 16.
1
Marsh falls for 117
Marsh's innings finally comes to an end. He hit Prasidh Krishna for back-to-back sixes in the 18th over, and went for another big hit against Arshad. But Arshad had angled this across Marsh, who could only slice it towards deep-backward point where Rutherford took a good catch diving forward.
Marsh walks back for 117 off 64 balls.
Only three runs had come off Arshad's first four balls but Pooran pulls the fifth into the stands. Arshad finishes the over with a bouncer that Pooran fails to connect. Buttler felt there was an edge but GT have no reviews left.
LSG 221/2 after 19
1
1
Marsh brings up hundred
It is his first hundred in the IPL and only his second in all T20 cricket. It has come off 56 balls. He takes a single off the final ball of the over to get to 101, his highest T20 score.
Pooran, meanwhile, is on 49 off 22.
LSG 194/1 after 17
1
1
Pooran, Marsh damage Siraj's figures
4
1
4
1w
•
6
4
In his first three overs, Siraj has conceded just 17 runs. But in his fourth, Pooran hit him for two fours and six, with Marsh also chipping in with a boundary. In all, 20 came from it.
LSG 180/1 after 16. They are looking good for 225!
1
1
Gill's gamble
Gill gives Sai Kishore another over with Pooran in the middle. Marsh was on strike for the first ball. He hits it towards deep extra cover. A second run is on but Pooran says he wants strike, so they settle for one. Sai Kishore bowls one on good length wide outside off, trying to stay away from Pooran's hitting arc. Because if a spinner bowls full, Pooran invariably sends it for a straight six, like he did against Rashid on the first ball of the previous over.
Against Sai Kishore, he flat-bats it over covers for four. A single is on offer on the next ball as Pooran hits it towards long-off but he wants to make the most of this match-up. So he refuses the single. The next ball is fast and into the pitch, cramping Pooran this time. But he backs away slightly for a straight six. Sai Kishore goes for a yorker next up and Pooran cannot get under it. This time he takes a single.
LSG 160/1 after 15
1
Marsh welcomes Rashid in style
6
4
6
4
4
1
Rashid finally comes into the attack, in the 12th over. The first ball is short, dragged down. Marsh rocks back and sends it deep into the stand beyond deep midwicket.
Then he cuts him, lofts him, pulls him and drags him before taking a single on the final ball. Rashid's first over costs 25.
Before this over, Marsh had scored just 31 off 33 balls against Rashid in all T20 cricket, although he has never got out to Rashid.
LSG 132/1 after 12
3
2
2
Pooran vs left-arm spin
245 Pooran's strike rate against left-arm spinners in T20s this year. He has scored 98 runs off 40 balls against them without getting out even once.
1
1
Fifty for Marsh, success for Sai Kishore
Marsh hasn't looked in complete control but whenever he has middled the ball, it has travelled. As per ESPNcricinfo's logs, his control percentage has only been 59. But he has brought up his fifty off just 34 balls, a straight six off Sai Kishore takes him to the landmark.
Sai Kishore was introduced into the attack before Rashid Khan because of the presence of two right-handers in the middle. And he eventually provides the breakthrough. After being hit by Marsh for that six, he goes over the wicket to Markram. It's a tactic he has had success with against Jitesh Sharma earlier in the tournament. Here, too, he gets the reward. Markram tries to go aerial down the ground but gets holed out at long-off.
Nicholas Pooran is the next batter in. He devours left-arm spin and duly launches Sai Kishore over long-off straightaway.
LSG 97/1 after ten
It's all happening
In the fourth, Marsh too survives a tough return catch in the fourth over. Just like Siraj, Kagiso Rabada had little time to react.
If Arshad slipped in his delivery stride, the ball slipped from Rabada's hand on the last delivery of the over. It was a high full toss straight at Markram. Every TV umpire would have ruled it a no-ball under the playing conditions at international level. But in the IPL, every batter's waist height has been measured. And the Hawk-Eye says it was below that mark for Markram. So a legal delivery.
In Rabada's next over, the last of the powerplay, Markram clatters him for back-to-back sixes. Rabada ends the over with a bouncer, an effort delivery. Markram is early into the pull and the ball flies towards short third off the shoulder.
LSG 53/0 after six
Two half chances go down
It's been a mixed start for Markram. He got off the mark by crashing Mohammed Siraj through covers for four on the very first ball of the match. He did the same against Arshad too. But in the third over, he survived two tough chances off Siraj. He wasn't to the pitch first ball and pushed it uppishly towards short midwicket. It went low to Sai Kishore who could get only fingertips to it. Later in the over, he smashed one straight at Siraj. It didn't stick.
LSG 26/0 after three
1
2
A slippery start for Arshad
After eight runs in the first over by Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan runs in from the other end. He jumps in his delivery but the landing is far from perfect. His back foot slides along the ground and he slips. He seems to have hurt his right shoulder but gets up after a quick check by the physio. His first delivery is a leg-side wide. His first legal delivery has been dispatched by Aiden Markram to the cover boundary. Two balls later, Mitchell Marsh launches him for a six in the same direction - that's the shorter side.
Before his fifth delivery, Arshad slips again. Apparently, the landing ground is too grassy. A couple of GT players rough it up with spikes. The last two balls are smooth. But as soon as the over is done, Arshad is off the field and is getting his right leg strapped.
LSG 22/0 after two
1
IYKYK
By the way, GT are wearing their lavender kit to raise awareness about cancer.
3
1
Unchanged GT opt to bowl
Toss Gujarat Titans chose to bowl vs Lucknow Super Giants
Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Ahmedabad.
“Leading into the playoffs, we want momentum on our side,” GT captain Shubman Gill said. “For that, these two games are very important.” GT fielded an unchanged side. If they win tonight, they will take a big step towards confirming a top-two finish.
“We would have also bowled first,” LSG captain Rishabh Pant said. “We know where we stand but we will try to pick up things for the next season.”
LSG made multiple changes. To start with, Himmat Singh and Shahbaz Ahmed were part of the batting XI. Pant also said Akash Singh was part of the side. Currently, he is one of the Impact Player options and could play a part in the second innings.
Digvesh Rathi, who is serving a one-match ban after accumulating five demerit points for excessive celebration, missed out.
The match is being played on a black-soil pitch with an even covering of grass. It’s expected to be a high-scoring pitch. One square boundary is 61 metres, the other 67. The straight boundary is slightly longer, 70 metres.
Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Sherfane Rutherford, 4 M Shahrukh Khan, 5 Rahul Tewatia, 6 Rashid Khan, 7 Kagiso Rabada, 8 Arshad Khan, 9 R Sai Kishore, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Prasidh Krishna
Impact Player options: B Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Dasun Shanaka
Lucknow Super Giants: 1 Mitchell Marsh, 2 Aiden Markram, 3 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Ayush Badoni, 6 Himmat Singh, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Akash Deep, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Will O'Rourke
Impact Player options: Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, M Siddarth, Arshin Kulkarni, David Miller
1
Scenario for GT
If GT win tonight, that will be a big step towards sealing a top-two finish. After that, they need just one more result to go in their favour. Their destiny is in their hands. They have to beat Chennai Super Kings in their last league game. If not that, they will hope either RCB or PBKS lose one of their remaining games.
For more details, you can check our scenarios piece.
5
1
1
2
What's riding on this game?
Hello, everyone. Since all four playoff teams have been decided, does that mean nothing is riding on the remaining matches? No, that's not the case at all. The fight is still on for a top-two finish. Why is finishing in the top two important? Because history says so. To date, only one team, Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016, has won the title despite not finishing in the top two.
So Gujarat Titans will be keen to strengthen their chances of a top-two finish. Their opponents, Lucknow Super Giants, are out of the playoffs race but they can try out some new combinations.
5
1
1
4