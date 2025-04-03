'Scientist' Sai Kishore shows off his new inventions

In 2016, when 20-year-old rookie R Sai Kishore found himself in a heated altercation with N Jagadeesan and exchanged angry words with R Ashwin during a Tamil Nadu Premier League match, his fiery intensity seemed misplaced. "If you want to take on Ashwin, bowl like him," they told him at the time.

Sai Kishore took that to heart and went on to earn the reputation of being not only a deep thinker of the game, much like Ashwin, but also a bowler who prides himself on constant reinvention and adaptation to the ever-evolving T20 landscape.

Hardik Pandya , who captained him for two seasons at Gujarat Titans, once called him a "scientist" for his ability to out-think batters. Sai Kishore's competitive energy during the game can, at times, spill over into a stare down, like the one he had with "good friend" Hardik last week, during GT's win over Mumbai Indians.

As a T20 bowler, Sai Kishore thrives when challenged. After last year's IPL, while scrolling through X, he was intrigued by the insights from ball-by-ball and Hawk-Eye data and took away heaps of learnings from those.

He studied his pitch map from the season and quickly swung into action. One of the many things he took away was the need to refine a mystery element that had been in the works but not seriously considered in the middle. On Wednesday , this "mystery" was amply on display when he dismissed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya

At first sighting, it appeared a normal length delivery that he'd slowed down considerably to get some bite off the surface. But upon a second viewing, the release made it apparent he'd bowled a carrom ball - not unusual in Sai Kishore's world but a novelty for left-arm spinners. Last year, his Tamil Nadu colleague and fellow left-arm spinner M Siddharth unusually swung the ball. Here, Sai Kishore was turning it away from a left-hand batter.

"It's like a carom ball. I get more dip on it, so I don't know what it is. I can call it anything, but I'm just trying to bowl the carrom ball" Sai Kishore on his mystery delivery

It is a ball Sai Kishore has sporadically bowled across formats. During the Duleep Trophy in Coimbatore in 2022-23, Sarfaraz Khan, an excellent player of spin who was seemingly trying to get outside the line and sweep him off his lengths, was caught by surprise with ones he didn't expect to turn the other way.

"Over the last three-four years, I've been practising that ball," Sai Kishore said during the innings break. "I felt I was confident enough to bowl it in this IPL, so I just went with my instincts. It's like a carom ball. I get more dip on it, so I don't know what it is. I can call it anything, but I'm just trying to bowl the carrom ball."

The other element on display on Wednesday night was his use of angles. He bowled over the wicket to best Jitesh Sharma , who threatened a rapid rescue with Liam Livingstone. By slowing his pace down and bowling away from his arc, Sai Kishore had Jitesh hit against the line and hole out to long-on. He finished with figures of 2 for 22 off four overs.

R Sai Kishore was at his inventive best against RCB • Associated Press

"I felt when you bowled into the wicket, it was assisting the spinners, and I was getting decent purchase," Sai Kishore said. "What I mean by into the wicket is having a good shape on the ball - bowling like a proper red-ball game and trying to spin it as hard as I can. Whatever pace I could gather into it, I was fine with it."

For the entire length of his stint with GT, Sai Kishore has often flown under the radar and in Rashid Khan 's shadows. In 2023, he also had Noor Ahmed to compete with as GT went to the latter as their fourth overseas following Kane Williamson's injury in the very first match. This rejigging consigned Sai Kishore to the bench for the entire season, and it was during this time that he tried to experiment and develop consistency.

On Wednesday, Sai Kishore wasn't Rashid's understudy. When one of the greatest T20 spinners had a rare nightmare of a game, delivering his most expensive IPL spell, Sai Kishore mitigated those effects with his variations and big strikes. Sai Sudharsan brought up Sai Kishore's impact unprompted at the post-match press conference.

"There are many captains in modern-day cricket who are averse to the idea of a left-arm spinner bowling to a left-hander. If you have that carrom ball, then they might just be a bit more encouraged" Aakash Chopra

"Saiki, we definitely have to talk about him because he was one of the main contributors for this game and a few previous games as well," Sudharsan said. "I feel in this game, Saiki's was the most important spell because the wicket was very difficult to bat against the fast bowler. So as batters, even me, we were trying to maximise what we get out of the spinners.

"I feel he was smart enough and used the right speeds on this wicket and right angles to Tim David and Liam Livingstone when he bowled there. I feel he used the speed really well in the angles. And that's why I think he had a great game."

What about his variations and the different things he isn't afraid to try? Has he faced them before at the nets?

"I feel off the field, I can tell you the amount of effort he puts, the amount of preparation he does in terms of tactical advantages," Sudharsan said. "I feel that is taking him a bit ahead than other bowlers because he understands the game, he understands the situation and uses his speeds, uses his angles. That is one of his strengths and I think that is why he is bowling the way he is."

On ESPNcricinfo T20 Time Out, former India allrounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar was equally impressed, likening Sai Kishore's skills to some of the best exponents of the craft.

R Sai Kishore celebrates Jitesh Sharma's wicket with Rahul Tewatia • BCCI

"He has been a consistent performer now and has great control over the speeds he bowls, the lines he bowls," he said. "He is someone who has a steely resolve. When Jitesh was going hard at him, was trying to line him up, he had the guts to go over the wicket, which is considered a defensive line, and then throw it slightly away from him - it takes some doing.

"If you look at the past and see which bowlers have bowled in this particular fashion, deceiving by bowling slower balls, slower pace and not bowling defensive lines, you had Daniel Vettori, [Mitchell] Santner presently, [Harpreet] Brar does that to an extent for Punjab Kings, and then there is Sai Kishore."

Former India opener Aakash Chopra felt that Sai Kishore's new variation could help set up a trend of left-arm spinners no longer being silent spectators against left-hand batters.

"It's incredible," Chopra said of Kishore's carrom ball. "They say necessity is the mother of invention. Offspinners tend to do that very often, because they are turning the ball into the right-handers, so they need that carrom ball. Very few left-arm spinners do that, even though it's the same skill set. Sai Kishore is one of those guys and it's something others can actually pick up as well.