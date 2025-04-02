IPL (3)

RCB vs GT, 14th Match at Bengaluru, IPL, Apr 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match (N), Bengaluru, April 02, 2025, Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
Gujarat Titans FlagGujarat Titans
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
V Kohli
10 M • 470 Runs • 58.75 Avg • 156.66 SR
RM Patidar
10 M • 371 Runs • 41.22 Avg • 191.23 SR
B Sai Sudharsan
10 M • 504 Runs • 56 Avg • 152.72 SR
Shubman Gill
10 M • 333 Runs • 33.3 Avg • 146.69 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Yash Dayal
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.83 Econ • 15.3 SR
Swapnil Singh
7 M • 6 Wkts • 8.87 Econ • 15 SR
R Sai Kishore
5 M • 9 Wkts • 9.5 Econ • 10.66 SR
Rashid Khan
10 M • 7 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 28.85 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
RCB
GT
Player
Role
Rajat Patidar (c)
Top order Batter
Abhinandan Singh 
Bowler
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Manoj Bhandage 
Allrounder
Swastik Chikara 
Batter
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Josh Hazlewood 
Bowler
Virat Kohli 
Top order Batter
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 
Bowler
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Mohit Rathee 
Allrounder
Lungi Ngidi 
Bowler
Devdutt Padikkal 
Top order Batter
Krunal Pandya 
Allrounder
Rasikh Salam 
Bowler
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jitesh Sharma 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Suyash Sharma 
Bowler
Swapnil Singh 
Bowler
Nuwan Thushara 
Bowler
Yash Dayal 
Bowler
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days02 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB22042.266
DC22041.320
LSG21120.963
GT21120.625
PBKS11020.550
MI31220.309
CSK3122-0.771
SRH3122-0.871
RR3122-1.112
KKR3122-1.428
Full Table