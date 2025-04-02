RCB vs GT, 14th Match at Bengaluru, IPL, Apr 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match (N), Bengaluru, April 02, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
RCB
W
W
L
W
W
GT
W
A
A
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 07:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RCB10 M • 470 Runs • 58.75 Avg • 156.66 SR
RCB10 M • 371 Runs • 41.22 Avg • 191.23 SR
10 M • 504 Runs • 56 Avg • 152.72 SR
10 M • 333 Runs • 33.3 Avg • 146.69 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RCB10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.83 Econ • 15.3 SR
RCB7 M • 6 Wkts • 8.87 Econ • 15 SR
GT5 M • 9 Wkts • 9.5 Econ • 10.66 SR
GT10 M • 7 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 28.85 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
RCB
GT
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|02 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
