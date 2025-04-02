Live Report - Siraj leaves RCB in trouble

Mohammed Siraj catches up with Josh Hazlewood • Associated Press

Toss Gujarat Titans chose to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Shubman Gill called correctly and had no hesitation in bowling first in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first home game of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Titans, who are playing their first away game of the season, have won one and lost one match so far. They brought in left-arm fast bowler Arshad Khan in place of Kagiso Rabada, who misses out due to personal reasons. That means Titans only have two overseas players in their bowling XI, with Sherfane Rutherford likely to come in while batting.

"It looks like a good wicket. The conditions don’t change much, so we are looking to bowl first," Gill said at the toss."We are all about reducing our unforced errors and we will try and fine-tune the areas that need some fine-tuning."

Rajat Patidar, the RCB captain, said that he would have bowled first as well, while confirming that RCB are going with an unchanged XI.

"We wanted to bowl first as well," he said. "The surface is pretty hard, will not change much. We will try and keep them under pressure. The way everybody is chipping in gives me confidence. Everyone is looking in a good frame of mind."

GT, on the other hand, lost their opening match of the season to Punjab Kings by 11 runs, but made up for it by thrashing Mumbai Indians by 36 runs at home.

Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Shahrukh Khan, 5 Rahul Tewatia, 6 Arshad Khan, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 R Sai Kishore, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Ishant Sharma

Impact subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Rajat Patidar (capt), 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 7 Tim David, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Yash Dayal