Live Report - Siraj leaves RCB in trouble

Live Report - Siraj leaves RCB in troubleBy Ashish Pant
Siraj on the board
Oof! Miya bhai is surely working up some steam. He is bowling upwards of 140kph, finding the right lengths and making life very tough for the batters. Local lad Devdutt Padikkal comes in at No. 3 and creams a cover drive first ball for a four. But his joy is short-lived as he charges down the track to Siraj, misses and sees his stumps in a mess. Siraj, who has done the siuuu celebration a number of times at Chinnaswamy Stadium over the years, goes again... this time to pin-drop silence.
Patidar, the captain, is next in and he has a task up his sleeve.
Drama already!
The first ball that Siraj delivers to Salt is a sharp back of a length snorter around chest-high on middle and leg. He swats it away feebly just past square leg. Siraj then bowls a juicy half volley to Kohli who sends it scorching through covers first ball. What a way to get the home crowd going!
Then there's more drama. Salt comes down the track looking to thrash Siraj away, but this is too close to him and he gets a thick edge through to Buttler. Siraj goes on a celebratory run, so does Gill... but they stop as Buttler shells a straightforward chance. Wowza! That is as easy as they come. The ball hit him on the midriff as it turns out.
But, but... it is not all gloom for GT. Arshad Khan comes in and gets the big scalp of Kohli with just his fourth ball. It was a back-of-a-length delivery on his pads and Kohli could only help this to deep backward square leg where local boy Prasidh Krishna takes a simple catch.
Phew! So much has happened and only two overs have been bowled.
RCB are 12 for 1 after two overs.
Coming up: Kohli vs Siraj also Salt vs Siraj
The RCB loyalists have got what they were hoping for. Kohli walks out to bat. He is likely to face Siraj in the very first over. Oh, then there is also the Salt-Siraj battle. Remember they went at each other big time a couple of years ago in IPL 2023. Siraj was playing for Delhi Capitals at the time while Siraj was with RCB. Any chance that gets reignited? How will the Siraj vs Kohli battle pan out?
Siraj has the new ball. Salt on strike. Let's go!
114.66 Kohli's average against Gujarat Titans in the IPL
Gujarat Titans bowl; Rabada misses out due to personal reasons
Toss Gujarat Titans chose to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Shubman Gill called correctly and had no hesitation in bowling first in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first home game of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Titans, who are playing their first away game of the season, have won one and lost one match so far. They brought in left-arm fast bowler Arshad Khan in place of Kagiso Rabada, who misses out due to personal reasons. That means Titans only have two overseas players in their bowling XI, with Sherfane Rutherford likely to come in while batting.
"It looks like a good wicket. The conditions don’t change much, so we are looking to bowl first," Gill said at the toss."We are all about reducing our unforced errors and we will try and fine-tune the areas that need some fine-tuning."
Rajat Patidar, the RCB captain, said that he would have bowled first as well, while confirming that RCB are going with an unchanged XI.
"We wanted to bowl first as well," he said. "The surface is pretty hard, will not change much. We will try and keep them under pressure. The way everybody is chipping in gives me confidence. Everyone is looking in a good frame of mind."
RCB are coming into the game with two stellar wins. They began their season with a seven-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener. Six days later they did something that they hadn’t since 2008 – defeated Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk by a huge 50-run margin. That means that RCB head to their hometown top of the table with a superb NRR of +2.266.
GT, on the other hand, lost their opening match of the season to Punjab Kings by 11 runs, but made up for it by thrashing Mumbai Indians by 36 runs at home.
Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Shahrukh Khan, 5 Rahul Tewatia, 6 Arshad Khan, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 R Sai Kishore, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Ishant Sharma
Impact subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Rajat Patidar (capt), 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 7 Tim David, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Yash Dayal
Impact subs: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
Siraj vs RCB; Ishant vs Kohli
Mohammed Siraj, the man RCB fans affectionally call 'Miyaan' or 'DSP', is now with GT. Siraj was RCB's joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024 and was with them for seven years. But he is on the other side now. How will he fare against his former team? He had an emotional reunion with Kohli and a number of his former team-mates on the eve of the game. But, Siraj will also have a point to prove after not being retained.
Then there is also the Ishant vs Kohli battle. The two have been friends since the Delhi age-group days and had a fun banter last season when these two teams faced off. Here's Shashank Kishore.
"Ishant Sharma and Virat Kohli walk out arm-in-arm. Both having a long chat, there's some giggle & peels of laughter in between. Swapnil Singh and Liam Livingstone are being watched by Malolan Rangarajan as they bowl in an empty net with bowling coach Omkar Salvi doing keeping duties with a baseball mitt."
How's the vibe in Bengaluru?
Shashank Kishore, who is at the venue, sums it up beautifully.
"As teams practice, a troop of dancers are lining up to perform as has been the tradition to have a mini opening ceremony prior to the first home game at every host city. No prizes for guessing what they're all chanting.
That familiar chant that they belt out even when the team doesn't play here.
Meanwhile, Ashish Nehra still hasn't lost that banana swing. He's been doing a lot of bowling on the side pitch. Washington Sundar bowling in tandem with Rashid Khan. Wonder if that's a sign.
He bowled the longest last night - and even had a mini-contest with Sherfane Rutherford. The rules it appeared was fairly straightforward: if Washy denied him a big hit off the middle, he got a point. From afar, it seemed like a stalemate until a point after which I lost count of who had the wood over the other."
A homecoming for RCB; GT’s first away game
Will it be a happy one for RCB? Unlike a lot of the previous seasons, RCB have started their tournament in style with two commanding wins. This has happened only twice earlier, in 2014 and 2021. They began their season with a seven-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener. Six days later they did something that they hadn’t since 2008 – defeated Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk by a huge 50-run margin. That means that RCB head to their hometown top of the table with a superb NRR of +2.266.
Who will they be against? Gujarat Titans, who are fourth on the points table. GT lost their opening match of the season to Punjab Kings by 11 runs, but more than made up for it by thrashing Mumbai Indians by 36 runs at home. This is GT’s first away game of the season and RCB’s first home game. Who comes out on top?
