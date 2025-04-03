IPL 2025 orange cap and purple cap holders: Sudharsan moves to No. 2 among batters
Sai Kishore is now the joint-third on the bowlers' list
Top three run-scorers and wicket-takers in IPL 2025 after match 14, between Royals Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT)
Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Nicholas Pooran continues to be the highest run-scorer with 189 runs at an average of 63.00 and a strike rate of 219.76. He scored 44 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) following returns of 75 from 30 balls against Delhi Capitals and 70 from 26 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) .
GT's Sai Sudharsan has moved to the second position after his 49 off 36 balls against RCB. In the earlier two games, Sudharsan had scores of 74 and 63. His overall tally - 186 - is just three short of Pooran's.
The next on the orange cap list is another GT batter: Jos Buttler. Batting at No. 3 this IPL season, Buttler scored a match-winning 73 not out off 39 balls on Wednesday night to steer GT's chase. In all, he has 166 runs at a strike rate of 172.91.
Noor Ahmad is currently the purple-cap holder in IPL 2025. Turning out for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who also have R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in their starting line-up, Noor has been by far the most successful, his left-arm wristspin bringing him 4 for 18, 3 for 36 and 2 for 28 so far. That's nine wickets, five more wickets than Ashwin and Jadeja combined.
Mitchell Starc is just one wicket behind Noor, with eight in just two games for Delhi Capitals (DC). He was expensive in his first game, against LSG, conceding 42 runs for his three wickets, but against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), he had his career-best T20 returns - 5 for 35.
There's a four-way tie for third place. R Sai Kishore, who picked up 2 for 22 against RCB, took his tally to six wickets from three games. RCB's Josh Hazlewood, LSG's Shardul Thakur and CSK's Khaleel Ahmed also have six wickets each.