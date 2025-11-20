Lee: Give Doggett the new ball ahead of Boland

Doggett, a fast-medium outswing bowler, has been a prolific wicket-taker in the Sheffield Shield and has generally been used as an opening bowler by South Australia. Boland also opens the bowling when he plays in the Shield for Victoria but has built a formidable record as a change bowler across his first 14 Tests, taking 62 wickets at 16.53.

Smith, who will stand in as captain for the first Test in the absence of Pat Cummins, would not confirm who will share the new ball with Starc in Perth. "We'll see in the morning - or hopefully, maybe two mornings," he said on Thursday.

But Lee, who took 310 Test wickets as an Australia tearaway between 1999 and 2008, suggested that Doggett should open the bowling to help calm any nerves on debut.

"Maybe that's the best thing for his nerves," Lee said at a Fox Cricket event on Thursday. "If they lose the toss tomorrow and they've got to bowl first, then Steve Smith might go, 'Alright mate, you haven't got time to get the nerves. Take the brand new ball and shape a few away.'

"It's not like he's just been picked out of the blue. He's been around the squad now for a long, long time. He's trained with the guys, he knows the guys very well personally. He's had a couple of really good Sheffield Shield seasons back-to-back, so he's done the work and he's earned that opportunity.

"But when you walk out there tomorrow at 10.20am, it doesn't matter. All that hard work is now going to be transformed. Take that nervous energy, take that pressure, take that opportunity, and hopefully he gets a bag of wickets.

Scott Boland and Brendan Doggett will make history for Australia, the first time they have field two Indigenous cricketers in a Test XI • Getty Images

"The thing with Scott Boland is that he can bowl anywhere: I reckon he'd get the ball to seam off ice, he's so good."

Smith said that Doggett had impressed in Australia's training sessions at Perth Stadium this week, earning him selection ahead of Michael Neser: "He gets the ball down at nice pace, stands the seam up," he said. "Hopefully, whenever we bowl, he can get the ball in the areas we know that he can. If he does that, I'm sure he's going to create plenty of chances."

Curator Isaac McDonald has promised a pitch with "pace and bounce" for the first-ever Ashes Test at the venue and Lee believes that fast bowlers will be rewarded for "patience" across the five days, encouraging them to settle into a fuller length than normal due to the extra carry.

"You've got to bowl a lot fuller, that five-metre length, over here in Perth," he said. "The teams that get excited when the ball flies through [to the keeper] generally get punished, because nothing goes on to hit the stumps. [Aim for the] top of off, and that means a fraction fuller if it's a wicket that's quite bouncy.