Australia's injuries fuel English optimism but task ahead is huge

Big picture: England's perfect storm

The multi-purpose Perth Stadium staged a Metallica concert earlier this month and another heavy-metal tour begins there on Friday morning. No series can compete with the Ashes for anticipation, and months of speculation will finally come to an end when the first ball of the 2025-26 series is bowled in front of a sold-out crowd.

It represents the best-case scenario for England, who have spent the last three-and-a-half years under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's leadership building a team capable of competing in Australia. They are both aware that the next seven weeks will provide a lasting verdict on their tenures: McCullum has dubbed it "the biggest series of all of our lives".

Four years ago, England returned from Australia as a broken team, thrashed 4-0 on a tour made even more miserable by oppressive Covid restrictions . Since then, they have changed their approach to become Test cricket's most aggressive team, with a settled batting line-up and a regenerated bowling attack since the retirements of Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

But context is key: even being competitive on this tour would represent a marked improvement from England's last three away Ashes series. The scarcity of the draw in the modern era means that they will likely need to win three Tests out of five to regain the urn; they have not managed to win even once in their last 15 in Australia, losing 13.

Reports of Australia's demise are an exaggeration: they have won 14 out of 18 Tests since the drawn 2023 Ashes in England, and are unbeaten in their last six series at home. Steven Smith , their stand-in captain, is an all-time great with a formidable record against England; in Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon , they can boast two of the four Australians with over 400 Test wickets.

Ready to go: Steven Smith and Ben Stokes pose ahead of the Ashes • Getty Images

But there are hints of vulnerability, not least with Australia fielding two debutants in an Ashes Test for the first time since January 2011. Jake Weatherald will become Usman Khawaja's sixth opening partner since David Warner's retirement, and Brendan Doggett is the first fast bowler to win an Australia cap in four years.

Two years ago, Australia took a 2-0 lead in England but were clinging onto a 2-2 draw by the end of the tour, ultimately saved from a series defeat by the rain in Manchester. It left the clash of styles between England's power and Australia's pragmatism in an unsatisfactory stalemate, whetting the appetite for this rematch.

This is the first time since 1982-83 that an Ashes series in Australia has not started at the Gabba, with Perth now locked in as the host of the first Test of the summer. Starc said on Wednesday that Australia's players would rather be in Brisbane, while England will hope that a change of venue brings a change in their fortunes.

Form guide Australia: WWWLW (last five Tests, most recent first)

England: LDWLW

Jofra Archer prepares for the opening Test • PA Photos/Getty Images

In the spotlight: Mitchell Starc and Jofra Archer

In the absence of Cummins and Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc is the last man standing in Australia's long-established pace trio, a fact which he joked made him feel "old" after training on Wednesday. He is the undisputed leader of the attack, and England's approach against him will be instructive: Starc leaked 4.78 runs per over in the 2023, but was the leading wicket-taker on either side despite missing the first Test. If Australia bowl first, memories will immediately return to the first ball of the 2021-22 series, when he cleaned up Rory Burns at the Gabba to set the tone for a 4-0 win.

He may only have played two Tests in the last four years, but Jofra Archer's gradual comeback to international cricket after back and elbow injuries has culminated in him being available this week. It will be his first Ashes appearance since his maiden Test series six years ago, when he took 22 Australian wickets at 20.27 and hit Steven Smith on the head with a lightning-fast bouncer at Lord's. He is expected to open the bowling alongside Gus Atkinson, and Ben Stokes plans to use him in "short, sharp bursts" to break games open. Archer's return to red-ball cricket in the English summer was a reminder of his potency against left-handers, and Australia are expected to field five in their top eight.

Team news: Another batting reshuffle for Australia, England set for all pace

Australia will hand debuts to two 31-year-olds: opening batter Jake Weatherald, the top run-scorer in last season's Sheffield Shield, and seamer Brendan Doggett. There is also a recall for Marnus Labuschagne, who was the spare batter during their most recent series against West Indies, with Cameron Green shuffling down to No. 6 at Beau Webster's expense. Steven Smith returns as captain in Cummins' absence, leading Australia for the 41st time in Tests.

Australia: 1 Jake Weatherald, 2 Usman Khawaja, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith (capt), 5 Travis Head, 6 Cameron Green, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Nathan Lyon, 10 Scott Boland, 11 Brendan Doggett.

England named a 12-man squad on Wednesday, with Shoaib Bashir expected to be the one to miss out. Mark Wood has been cleared to play what will be his first match since February's Champions Trophy - and his first Test match since last August - after hamstring soreness last week, and is set to form part of a five-man, all-pace attack. Ollie Pope, who captained their most recent Test against India, has been replaced by Harry Brook as vice-captain but retains his spot at No. 3 after pressure from Jacob Bethell.

England (probable): 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Jamie Smith (wk), 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Gus Atkinson, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Jofra Archer.

Pitch and conditions

Curator Isaac McDonald predicts that his pitch will offer fast bowlers the "pace and bounce" that has long been associated with cricket in Western Australia, and that cracks could open up as the Test wears on. The weather has been relatively cool in Perth in the build-up and will continue throughout, with forecast highs of 28 degrees Celsius and the possibility of occasional showers over the weekend. Around 10,000 England fans are in Perth for the first Test, with more than 40,000 expected to attend across the series.

Stats and trivia

Australia have won 13 and drawn two of their last 15 men's Ashes Tests on home soil. Their last defeat to England in Australia was in January 2011. Perth last hosted a men's Ashes Test in 2017/18, when Australia won by an innings and 41 runs at the WACA. Each of the five previous men's Tests staged at Perth Stadium has been won by the team batting first. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have only played once together previously in Tests, against West Indies in Southampton (July 2020). Mitchell Starc needs 13 wickets in the series to overtake Wasim Akram as the most prolific left-arm fast bowler in Test history. Brendan Doggett will become the third indigenous man to play for Australia in men's Tests, after Jason Gillespie and team-mate Scott Boland.

Quotes

"The first three days are sold out, which is outstanding. There's going to be plenty of viewers on TV, both here and back in England as well, so hopefully we can put on a good show and entertain plenty of people."

Steven Smith is embracing the big stage once again.