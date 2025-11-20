England hold off on naming final XI for Perth Test

England have deferred a final decision on their team for the first Ashes Test until Friday morning as they weigh up the merits of picking a spinner in Perth.

Ben Stokes has often named an XI two full days out from Tests since taking over as captain, but on this occasion England announced they had trimmed their 16-man squad down to 12 names on Wednesday. Stokes said before England's training session on Thursday afternoon that they would "probably" have a final team later in the day, but has instead opted for a final look at the pitch on the first morning.

England's biggest decision surrounds the possible inclusion of Shoaib Bashir on a pitch expected to offer pace and bounce for their fast bowlers. Australia's Nathan Lyon has a formidable record at Perth Stadium, with 29 wickets at 20.86, but visiting spinners have a combined record of eight wickets at 87.50 at the venue.

Bashir has not played competitively since taking the final wicket in England's fifth-day win over India at Lord's in July, having broken the little finger on his left hand earlier in the match. He was expensive in England's warm-up match last week, returning figures of 2 for 151 off 24 overs, but Stokes backed him to play a role at some stage in the series.

"Team sport takes all 11 [players] to influence a game at some point," Stokes said. "All 11 guys who get the honour of being selected in the next five games will be just as important as each other. He was always going to be in the 12-man [squad]. Seeing the way the game at Lilac Hill went, it felt like we could just get him as many opportunities to bowl as possible."

It leaves open the possibility that England will field an all-seam attack for only the third time since Stokes took over as captain three years ago, which would see Jofra Archer and Mark Wood paired together for only the second time in Tests. They have lost on both previous occasions, against Australia at Lord's in 2023 and against India at The Oval in August.

Wood appeared to be a major doubt after hamstring soreness in England's warm-up game, but Stokes was bullish about his prospects on Thursday. "He's flying," Stokes said. "I know you guys say he only bowled eight overs in the game, but he's been bowling for a long, long time. He has always been someone who can just hit the ground running in a game, and he's bowling rapid."

Some of England's unused squad members may feature for England Lions in their four-day match against a Cricket Australia XI at Lilac Hill, which also starts on Friday. Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks and Matthew Potts are all in contention to play.