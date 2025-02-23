Matches (11)
Champions Trophy (2)
WPL (2)
Ranji Trophy (2)
United States of America in Oman T20Is (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)

Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 2nd T20I at Harare, Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Feb 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I, Harare, February 23, 2025, Ireland tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Ireland FlagIreland
11:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ground time: 04:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sikandar Raza
10 M • 274 Runs • 34.25 Avg • 161.17 SR
BJ Bennett
10 M • 271 Runs • 27.1 Avg • 129.66 SR
LJ Tucker
8 M • 245 Runs • 30.63 Avg • 137.64 SR
GH Dockrell
10 M • 169 Runs • 28.17 Avg • 132.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Ngarava
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.41 Econ • 15.71 SR
Sikandar Raza
9 M • 13 Wkts • 5.26 Econ • 14.3 SR
CA Young
6 M • 9 Wkts • 9.86 Econ • 14.66 SR
B White
9 M • 5 Wkts • 9.87 Econ • 27.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3101
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
Match days23 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Ireland in Zimbabwe News

Zimbabwe, Ireland look to utilise three-match series with T20 World Cup in mind

While Ireland have already qualified for the big tournament, Zimbabwe need to make it out of the Africa qualifiers this year

Ben Curran's maiden ODI ton leads Zimbabwe to 2-1 series win

Craig Ervine also starred with an unbeaten 69 as the hosts wrapped up the third ODI with 63 balls to spare

All-round Campher, Stirling help Ireland draw level

Campher first picked up three wickets and then added 144 with Stirling, who scored an excellent 89, to steer the chase

Brian Bennett's 169 puts Zimbabwe 1-0 up

Ireland went toe-to-toe for most of the chase but lost the last four wickets in their last ten deliveries

Zimbabwe, Ireland look to enhance their ODI cred as road to 2027 World Cup begins

Both teams did not qualify for the 2023 World Cup, so will play no part in the upcoming Champions Trophy, but they do have a carrot to run towards

