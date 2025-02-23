Matches (11)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 2nd T20I at Harare, Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Feb 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
L
W
W
L
L
Ireland
L
A
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 04:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM10 M • 274 Runs • 34.25 Avg • 161.17 SR
ZIM10 M • 271 Runs • 27.1 Avg • 129.66 SR
IRE8 M • 245 Runs • 30.63 Avg • 137.64 SR
IRE10 M • 169 Runs • 28.17 Avg • 132.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.41 Econ • 15.71 SR
ZIM9 M • 13 Wkts • 5.26 Econ • 14.3 SR
IRE6 M • 9 Wkts • 9.86 Econ • 14.66 SR
IRE9 M • 5 Wkts • 9.87 Econ • 27.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Ireland won by 6 wickets (with 8 balls remaining)
10-Dec-2023
Ireland won by 4 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
09-Dec-2023
Zimbabwe won by 1 wicket (with 0 balls remaining)
07-Dec-2023
Zimbabwe won by 4 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)
15-Jan-2023
Ireland won by 6 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
14-Jan-2023
Squad
ZIM
IRE
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3101
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
|Match days
|23 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
