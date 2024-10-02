Matches (6)
Live
1st ODI (D/N), Abu Dhabi, October 02, 2024, Ireland vs South Africa
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(23.1/50 ov) 99/3
Ireland FlagIreland

South Africa chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 4.27
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 28/0 (5.60)
forecasterLive Forecast:SA 265
Report

South Africa opt to bat; Ireland hand debut to legspinner Gavin Hoey

Rickelton and van der Dussen found a place in the South Africa XI after not being part of the Afghanistan series

Abhimanyu Bose
02-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Tristan Stubbs clubbed 40 off just 15 balls, West Indies vs South Africa, 3rd T20I, Tarouba, August 27, 2024

South Africa lost their previous ODI series, against Afghanistan, 2-1  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss South Africa chose to bat vs Ireland
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma opted to bat in the first ODI against Ireland in Abu Dhabi. Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen found a place in the XI after not being part of the squad for the Afghanistan series, which South Africa lost 2-1.
Andy Balbirnie, who was dropped for the T20I series, was back for the ODIs and was slotted to open with Paul Stirling. Legspinner Gavin Hoey was handed a maiden ODI cap; Stephen Doheny will be the wicketkeeper.
There is extra grass on the pitch and the par score is expected to be around 260-270.
Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling, 2 Andy Balbirnie, 3 Curtis Campher, 4 Harry Tector, 5 Stephen Doheny (wk), 6 George Dockrell, 7 Mark Adair, 8 Andy McBrine, 9 Gavin Hoey, 10 Graham Hume, 11 Craig Young
South Africa: 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Tony de Zorzi, 3 Temba Bavuma (capt), 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Wiaan Mulder, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Bjorn Fortuin, 9 Lizaad Williams, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Ottneil Baartman
IrelandSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs IrelandSouth Africa tour of United Arab Emirates

Abhimanyu Bose is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
SA 61.89%
SAIRE
100%50%100%SA InningsIRE Innings

Current Over 24 • SA 99/3

Live Forecast: SA 265
South Africa Innings
Player NameRB
RD Rickelton
not out4668
T de Zorzi
caught1214
T Bavuma
bowled44
HE van der Dussen
caught04
T Stubbs
not out3549
Extras(lb 2)
Total99(3 wkts; 23.1 ovs)
