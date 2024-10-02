South Africa opt to bat; Ireland hand debut to legspinner Gavin Hoey

Toss South Africa chose to bat vs Ireland

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma opted to bat in the first ODI against Ireland in Abu Dhabi. Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen found a place in the XI after not being part of the squad for the Afghanistan series, which South Africa lost 2-1.

Andy Balbirnie, who was dropped for the T20I series, was back for the ODIs and was slotted to open with Paul Stirling. Legspinner Gavin Hoey was handed a maiden ODI cap; Stephen Doheny will be the wicketkeeper.

There is extra grass on the pitch and the par score is expected to be around 260-270.

Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling, 2 Andy Balbirnie, 3 Curtis Campher, 4 Harry Tector, 5 Stephen Doheny (wk), 6 George Dockrell, 7 Mark Adair, 8 Andy McBrine, 9 Gavin Hoey, 10 Graham Hume, 11 Craig Young