Matches (14)
IND vs BDESH (1)
Irani Cup (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (2)
Women's T20WC Warm-up (5)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (2)
CPL 2024 (2)

Ireland vs South Africa, 1st ODI at Abu Dhabi, IRE vs SA, Oct 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), Abu Dhabi, October 02, 2024, Ireland vs South Africa
PrevNext
Ireland FlagIreland
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
11:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
IRE Win & Bat
SA Win & Bat
IRE Win & Bowl
SA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HT Tector
10 M • 376 Runs • 47 Avg • 90.16 SR
PR Stirling
10 M • 337 Runs • 42.13 Avg • 104.01 SR
T de Zorzi
6 M • 296 Runs • 59.2 Avg • 91.35 SR
HE van der Dussen
7 M • 266 Runs • 44.33 Avg • 77.1 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CA Young
8 M • 14 Wkts • 5.19 Econ • 25.28 SR
MR Adair
10 M • 9 Wkts • 5.41 Econ • 51.22 SR
L Ngidi
6 M • 7 Wkts • 5.56 Econ • 36.71 SR
N Burger
5 M • 6 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 40.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IRE
SA
Player
Role
Paul Stirling (c)
Batting Allrounder
Mark Adair 
Bowling Allrounder
Andy Balbirnie 
Batter
Curtis Campher 
Allrounder
George Dockrell 
Allrounder
Stephen Doheny 
Opening Batter
Fionn Hand 
Bowling Allrounder
Gavin Hoey 
Bowler
Graham Hume 
Bowler
Matthew Humphreys 
Bowler
Andy McBrine 
Bowling Allrounder
Neil Rock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harry Tector 
Middle order Batter
Lorcan Tucker 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Craig Young 
Bowler
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Ireland vs South Africa
South Africa tour of United Arab Emirates
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4780
Hours of play (local time)15.30 start, First Session 15.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.30, Second Session 19.30-23.00
Match days2 October 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question