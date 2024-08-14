Lewis smacks 75-ball 119 as Ireland hold off SL to level series 1-1

Samarawickrama and Dilhari strike fifties but fail to overhaul Ireland's 173 for 3 and go down by seven runs

Gaby Lewis ' smashing second T20I century backed up by Orla Prendergast 's all-round show helped Ireland record a close seven-run win in the second T20I against Sri Lanka to level the two-match series 1-1.

Batting first in Dublin, Ireland lost Amy Hunter inside the powerplay, but Lewis kept the hosts going. She found an ally in Prendergast with the duo adding 119 runs for the second wicket off 80 balls. Lewis did the bulk of the scoring in the partnership with 78 off 49 balls while Prendergast scored 38 off 31.

Lewis reached her fifty off 40 balls with both batters upping their pace after the halfway mark. Prendergast struck Achini Kulasuriya for back-to-back fours in the 12th over before Lewis followed suit in the next striking Shashini Gimhani for two fours of her own. Even with Prendergast not finding the boundaries often, Lewis made sure to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Lewis raced to her second T20I century in the 19th over smashing Kanchana for a six and four, getting to the mark in 68 balls. An emotional Lewis hugged her partner and removed her helmet raising her bat to the crowd and her team-mates. She then took three fours off Kulasuriya in the final over and was run out off the final ball for 119 off 75 ball as Ireland raced to 173 for 3, their sixth-highest total in T20Is. Lewis struck 17 fours and two sixes in her innings.

Sri Lanka lost Vishmi Gunaratne early in the chase but Harshitha Samarawickrama threatened to repeat her first T20I heroics once again. She started with two fours in the first over against Freya Sargent before hitting Jane Maguire for six.

Samarawickrama got good support from No. 4 Kavisha Dilhari with the duo adding 72 off 49 balls for the fourth wicket. Just when things looked to be going Sri Lanka's way, Jane Maguire struck a telling blow removing Samarawickrama for a 44-ball 65.