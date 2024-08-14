Lewis smacks 75-ball 119 as Ireland hold off SL to level series 1-1
Samarawickrama and Dilhari strike fifties but fail to overhaul Ireland's 173 for 3 and go down by seven runs
Over 20 • SL-W 166/7IRE Women won by 7 runs
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|1
|2
|bowled
|65
|44
|caught
|10
|8
|not out
|51
|48
|caught
|10
|6
|caught
|8
|5
|caught
|11
|7
|run out
|0
|0
|not out
|0
|1
|Extras
|(lb 5, nb 1, w 4)
|Total
|166(7 wkts; 20 ovs)