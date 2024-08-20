Matches (9)
IRE Women vs SL Women, 3rd ODI at Belfast, IRE vs SL [W], Aug 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI, Belfast, August 20, 2024, Sri Lanka Women tour of Ireland
Ireland Women FlagIreland Women
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
Tomorrow
9:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
O Prendergast
10 M • 369 Runs • 46.13 Avg • 82.73 SR
L Paul
10 M • 328 Runs • 36.44 Avg • 64.69 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 456 Runs • 57 Avg • 99.78 SR
RMVD Gunaratne
9 M • 287 Runs • 35.88 Avg • 79.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AN Kelly
10 M • 19 Wkts • 4.43 Econ • 25.26 SR
FA Sargent
6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.72 Econ • 30.55 SR
WK Dilhari
8 M • 20 Wkts • 4.96 Econ • 20.15 SR
WGAKK Kulasuriya
7 M • 8 Wkts • 4.67 Econ • 38.25 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
IRE-W
SL-W
Match details
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
Series
Sri Lanka Women tour of Ireland
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024
Match numberWODI no. 1404
Hours of play (local time)10.45 start, First Session 10.45-13.55, Interval 13.55-14.25, Second Session 14.25-17.35
Match days20 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's Championship

TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS-W18133282.002
ENG-W18115241.273
SA-W21119230.350
IND-W12101211.062
SL-W2381120-0.272
NZ-W1888180.392
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1861014-1.121
BAN-W184913-1.178
IRE-W142106-1.695
Full Table