Kulasuriya and Athapaththu lead Sri Lanka to consolation win in tour-ending ODI

Athapaththu won the toss on this occasion and opted to bowl, but Sri Lanka wouldn't have expected the rewards they got early on. Indeed, when Sri Lanka had opted to field in the last game , Ireland rode on half-centuries from Amy Hunter (66), Leah Paul (81) and Rebecca Stokell (53*) to put up 255 for 5, enough for a 15-run win. This time, though, quick bowler Kulasuriya struck off the first two balls of the innings, sending back Sarah Forbes and Hunter for ducks. Orla Prendergast, the captain, fell next, also to Kulasuriya, for 3. Inoshi Priyadharshani and Amy Kanchana chipped in with a wicket apiece, and it was 28 for 5 in the 15th over.