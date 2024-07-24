Ireland host rusty Zimbabwe at Test cricket's newest venue

The forecast for Belfast is not great for the first ever Test between these two teams

Ireland's win against Afghanistan in March was their first in eight Tests • ACB Media

Big picture: Test debut for Northern Ireland

With its lush, green outfield and the iconic Stormont Estate situated behind it, the Civil Service Cricket Ground in Belfast is a picturesque addition to the list of Test grounds. On Thursday, when Ireland take on Zimbabwe, it will become the 123rd venue to host a men's Test match.

Ireland will be playing only their ninth Test in six years and are going into their maiden fixture against Zimbabwe on the back of a victory in their previous Test match. After losing their first seven Tests, they finally won one in March, against Afghanistan in UAE, and will aim to complete a second successive win in their last Test of the year.

But can Ireland achieve that without their most high-profile bowler, the left-arm seamer Josh Little? While Little says he is "passionate about Test cricket", Cricket Ireland have allowed him to develop by letting him play in franchise leagues around the world. With Little currently playing Major League Cricket in the USA, seamers Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy will lead the Ireland attack.

For Adair, there's no better place to impress . Ireland's cricket team comprises players from both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK. For Adair, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine and a few others, playing a Test in the Northern Ireland capital of Belfast holds added significance.

Their opponents Zimbabwe are at one of their lowest points in international cricket. They haven't been part of the most recent ODI and T20I World Cups and aren't part of the World Test Championship either. Zimbabwe have won only two Tests since 2013 - none since 2021 - and have not played the format in over 12 months.

Apart from their captain Craig Ervine (20 Tests) and Sean Williams (14), no one else in the Zimbabwe squad has played even ten matches. Four are uncapped and Blessing Muzarabani , arguably their best bowler, will be playing the format for the first time since 2021. That leaves Zimbabwe with an inexperienced batting unit and they will need the collective white-ball experience of Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Victor Nyauchi and Richard Ngarava to come together if they are to test Ireland.

The Zimbabweans will be up against a familiar face too in Peter Moor . Having played eight Tests for Zimbabwe between 2016 and 2018, Moor switched to represent Ireland last year and is expected to open the batting for the hosts.

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani could be key for Zimbabwe • Abu Dhabi Cricket

Form guide

Ireland WLLLL (last five Tests, most recent first)

Zimbabwe LDLLL

In the spotlight: Humphreys and Muzarabani

Only one Test old, left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys could lead the Ireland spin attack. After a forgetful Test debut in Sri Lanka last year, Humphreys has, according to national selector Andrew White, produced "consistent performances" to earn a place in the squad. He gained crucial experience with Ireland Wolves in the West Indies and Nepal since his debut, and his recent form is also encouraging. Last month, Humphreys took 15 wickets in two first-class games for Ireland Emerging against West Indies Academy at an average of 12.60, including two five-wicket hauls.

A tall fast bowler, Blessing Muzarabani is a natural at landing balls on the proverbial Test-match length even in white-ball cricket. He will aim to replicate that in favourable conditions in Ireland, where his ability to get movement in the air and off the pitch could challenge opposition batters. With a Test economy of 2.79 and an average of 24.89, Muzarabani is likely to be the key bowler for Zimbabwe.

Team news

Ireland are expected to make one change from their win against Afghanistan. Middle-order batter Theo van Woerkom was dropped from the squad and left-arm spinner Humphreys is likely to come into the XI. Stirling could bat at No. 5, while Lorcan Tucker is likely to keep wicket instead of Moor. Legspinner Gavin Hoey could have an outside chance of a Test debut, but might end up on the bench, alongside batter James McCollum and seamer Graham Hume.

Ireland (likely): 1 PJ Moor, 2 Andy Balbirnie (capt), 3 Curtis Campher, 4 Harry Tector, 5 Paul Stirling, 6 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 7 Andy McBrine, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Craig Young, 11 Matthew Humphreys

Rain is forecast on all five days of the Test in Belfast • Sportsfile via Getty Images

With ten new players in the squad since their previous Test match, Zimbabwe's XI is likely to include a few X-factor players. Brian Bennett could make his debut after an impressive outing in the T20Is at home against India, and so could allrounder Johnathan Campbell. Joylord Gumbie, an opening batter in white-ball cricket for Zimbabwe, is likely to keep wicket ahead of Clive Madande.

Zimbabwe (likely): 1 Prince Masvaure, 2 Joylord Gumbie (wk), 3 Brian Bennett, 4 Craig Ervine (capt), 5 Dion Myers, 6 Sean Williams, 7 Roy Kaia/Johnathan Campbell, 8 Victor Nyauchi, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Wellington Masakadza/Tendai Chatara

Pitch and conditions

Belfast is probably going to have a wet start to Test cricket. Rain is forecast on all five days - but more so on the first three. The venue has been a terrific for batting in limited-overs games, but batting against the red ball under overcast skies could be more challenging.

Stats and trivia

Zimbabwe will be Ireland's sixth opponent in Test cricket. Their previous eight matches were against Pakistan, Afghanistan, England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Northern Ireland will be the 23rd country to host a men's Test match; the Republic of Ireland was the 22nd in 2018, when Ireland played their first Test against Pakistan in Malahide.

Thirteen of Zimbabwe's 15-man squad have played ten or fewer Tests.

Moor is the 17th man to play Test cricket for two countries. The last two such players from Zimbabwe and Ireland were Gary Ballance (Zimbabwe and England) and Boyd Rankin (England and Ireland).

With only 13 wins in 117 Tests, Zimbabwe's win percentage of 11.11 in Tests is the lowest among all teams to have played at least ten Tests.

Quotes

"It's slightly different this time. Will be able to enjoy it a bit more with more Tests under the belt. Getting the cap in my own country will be special, friends and family around. Just a lot of pride, naturally a lot of emotion too for the local lads. But enjoyment will be the main emotion."

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie says the team will feel fewer nerves in their second home Test.